Eagles Obvious Pivots After Trey Hendrickson Slips Away

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly were in the mix for superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, but they did not get a deal across the finish line.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported early on Wednesday morning that the Eagles were among the three teams making offers to Trey Hendrickson along with the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. But, the Eagles missed out. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens agreed to terms on a four-year deal with Hendrickson worth up to $120 million.

"Bengals FA edge Trey Hendrickson, the top pass-rusher on the market, is set to sign with the Ravens, per me and Tom Pelissero," Rapoport wrote on X. "With the Maxx Crosby trade off, Baltimore lands the top edge available. ... Details: 4 years, $120M max deal with $60M fully guaranteed, with the base being $112M. Incentives in the first two years can take the $60M up to $64M."

The Eagles have some work to do

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs out to the field before the game against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

So, what now? The Eagles need to find a way to replace Jaelan Phillips and Hendrickson no longer is an option. Arguably, there are two obvious options. One is Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard. Russini reported on Wednesday that the Eagles have been in contact with Minnesota about Greenard.

"The Philadelphia Eagles have had lines in to both Trey Hendrickson’s camp as well as Minnesota regarding Jonathan Greenard," Russini wrote. "We’ll see what Howie Roseman decides to do after the Ravens take Hendrickson off the board."

This is the second time a prominent insider has linked the Eagles to him. So, too, did ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday.

"As a contingency, the Eagles are believed to have inquired about Minnesota's Jonathan Greenard. The Vikings have received many inquiries on Greenard, who will be far cheaper to acquire than Crosby. A Day 2 pick probably gets a deal done. But complicating matters is Greenard's contract. Teams say he wants a new deal. His current contract is set to pay him $38 million over the next two years."

If not Greenard, then the next most obvious option would be Maxx Crosby. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on March 2 that the Eagles were among the teams watching Crosby. Eagles insider Derrick Gunn noted that the asking price was too "steep." Now, Crosby is available again after the Ravens left their deal for him. If the price tag is lower, he would be the best option.