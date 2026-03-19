Eagles 'Fascinating' Riq Woolen Deal is a Home Run

The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have two First-Team All-Pros in the cornerback room in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, but they entered the offseason needing another option.

The No. 2 outside corner spot was under a microscope all season. If you followed along with the Eagles throughout the campaign, you likely heard about the free agency and trade chatter as the Eagles tried to bolster the spot. Philadelphia even put a waiver claim on Darius Slay, but they missed out on him because the Buffalo Bills had priority. The Eagles landed Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander ahead of the trade deadline as well. Alexander walked away from football and Carter wasn't an outside option.

Fortunately, Adoree' Jackson stepped up and got better as the season progressed. But the No. 2 spot was one of the biggest roster holes for the franchise heading into the offseason. The Eagles responded by signing 26-year-old Pro Bowl corner Riq Woolen to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million. That's an insane value for the Eagles. The Eagles needed a No. 2 outside corner and were able to land a 26-year-old who very well could be a team's top option on a one-year deal.

The deal is so good for Philadelphia on paper that it was one of just seven deals to earn an "A" rating from ESPN's Seth Walder. It was No. 3 on the list.

The Eagles made a phenomenal move

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"No. 3. Cornerback Riq Woolen signs with the Eagles," Walder wrote. "The deal: One year, up to $15 million. The Eagles spent much of last season trying to find a solution at their second outside corner spot. They've found their answer for 2026. With the market seemingly cooler on Woolen than expected (at least, that's what I'm assuming based on this contract), the Eagles were there to strike with a one-year deal.

"Woolen is fascinating because he is not widely considered to be among the game's top cornerbacks, but his numbers are right there with the best. Over the past four seasons, among outside corners with at least 500 coverage snaps, do you know who allowed the fewest yards per coverage snap? Woolen, at 0.7, one spot ahead of new teammate Quinyon Mitchell and two spots ahead of 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II. ...

"This deal is great for the Eagles because it fills a key need, but also because of the price. Woolen was widely viewed as being among the best outside corners in the class alongside players such as Jaylen Watson (who is getting a three-year deal at $17 million per year) and Alontae Taylor (three years at $60 million)."

Again, insane value. This is how the Eagles have operated so far this offseason. Rather than some sort of massive expensive, like Trey Hendrickson, Philadelphia has been hanging around on the periphery and striking on great value deals. Woolen fits that description. Hollywood Brown fits that description. Retaining Dallas Goedert fits that description. The list goes on. The Eagles have done exactly what it needs to do so far this offseason and haven't broken the bank in the process.