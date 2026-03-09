Eagles Make 'Significant Progress' on Monster Jaelan Phillips Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles don't have much time to try to get deals done with their internal free agents if they want to get moves done before the market officially opens up on Monday.

The market will open up on Monday and then it's fair game. Teams all across the league will be able to come to terms on deals, although players cannot be officially signed until March 11. For the Eagles, all eyes are on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Eagles want to keep their defensive front intact in the aftermath of the Jordan Davis extension and that Philadelphia is "trying" to get a deal done with Phillips. Fowler also reported that the Eagles have been trying to sign Phillips to a deal that will pay him "well above $20 million per year."

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Sunday night that talks between Philadelphia and Phillips are expected to continue and "intensify" before the market opens up on Monday.

"The Eagles remain very interested in bringing back OLB Jaelan Phillips — and talks are expected to continue and intensify, per sources," Schultz wrote. "Phillips has a very strong market from what I’ve gathered and is poised to cash in big if he reaches free agency — but Philly isn’t done trying."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport dropped an even more positive update and noted that "significant progress" has been made and that there is "optimism" that a deal is going to get over the finish line.

"A priority free agent for the Philadelphia Eagles," Rapoport said. "Our understanding is that there has been made significant progress made between the Eagles and Jaelan Phillips toward him returning to Philly. There has been no decision, to my knowledge and there's nothing final, but certainly there is some optimism that there's going to be a deal that he will remain a member of Vic Fangio's defense.

"In fact, that's one of the reasons why he's in Philly, because Vic Fangio is a huge, huge fan. Those have been through a lot, a couple of significant injuries. He is fully healthy. He had an excellent second half of last year and certainly seems poised to cash in."

The Eagles haven't gotten a deal over the finish line, but it sounds like progress is being made.