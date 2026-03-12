Eagles Jordan Davis, Vic Fangio Talk Roster Churn In Free Agency

Jordan Davis was brought into the Eagles’ Jefferson Training Complex auditorium on Wednesday, the first day of the NFL’s new league year, to talk about his massive contract extension. Inevitably, there was a question about the defensive players the Eagles have lost so far in free agency - Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean, and Reed Blankenship.

“We’re gonna miss those guys that went off and found new homes,” sad the defensive tackle. “Obviously, we’re happy for them because they have an opportunity to play the great game we love, but it’s gonna be different. Every year is different. We go into a new year with new players, have to learn new people, and jell together, but that’s the importance of connection.”

Vic Fangio knows it better than Davis after being around the game for more than 40 years, much longer than Davis has been alive. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark caught up with the Eagles’ defensive coordinator at an event to honor Dick Vermeil on Wednesday night.

Clark asked Fangio about the one defender the Eagles have signed in free agency so far – cornerback Riq Woolen – and the lost free agents this offseason, which comes on the heels of last year’s free agent losses – Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Darius Slay.

Vic Fangio Talks Comings And Goings Of Free Agents

John Clark caught up with Vic Fangio at an event to honor former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil.



Fangio reflects on free agency and the Eagles' losses thus far. pic.twitter.com/n3VGGGenNv — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 11, 2026

“It’s like we’re the farm system defensively for the 31 other teams in the league,” Fangio told Clark. “But, you know, we’ll do a good job. (General manager) Howie (Roseman) does a great job putting together a roster. The assistant coaches will do a great job getting the new guys ready, and we’ll be ready.”

Woolen is a boom-or-bust signing. Fangio, of course, is betting on the boom.

“Well, I haven’t met him yet,” he said to Clark. “I only know him from video study and evaluating and we’re hopeful that he’s going to come in here and play very well for us.”

Then, Clark turned his questioning to the departed free agents.

“Nakobe had a great two years for us,” said Fangio. “You know, we’re gonna miss him. I really enjoyed the guy. We lost Reed. Reed was a great story coning from an undrafted free agent to being a starter, winning a Super Bowl, being elected captain. You know he’s got a lot of intangibles besides his good play that we’ll miss.

"Jaelan’s a helluva, and you saw Carolina thought so too with the amount of money they paid him. We were trying hard to keep him, but it got a bit too expensive, and I wish him nothing but the best of luck.”

Added Davis: “From year to year, we have guys loading up. It’s not a rebuild, it’s a reload. We have young guys coming up. They’ve shown ability to play at a high level, and their name is going to be called for a higher calling in this defense. We’re excited for those guys. On both sides, leaving and coming in. At the end of the day, we want to make sure we sure them well, but when we play each other, we don’t want to wish them too well.”