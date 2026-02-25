Eagles Met With 10-Sack Edge Modeled After Rams’ Jared Verse

It's one of the most exciting weeks of the National Football League calendar with the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The combine is when you typically start to see action pick up across the league. And we get to see more of an insight into what teams are thinking as meetings with prospects come out.

On Wednesday, Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore shared that he had a formal meeting with the Eagles, as shared on X by Devin Jackson of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"The Eagles had a formal interview with Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore and he said heading into last season he found himself modeling his game after Jared Verse," Jackson wrote on X. "I started to just watch what he do, and just do the same thing … everything in my toolbox is what he has."

The #Eagles had a formal interview with #Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore and he said heading into last season he found himself modeling his game after Jared Verse.



The Eagles need to add pieces to the pass rush

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA: Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against Michigan Wolverines edge Derrick Moore (8) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.

Moore played four seasons at Michigan and racked up 21 sacks in 53 games played. The 6'3'' edge had 10 sacks in 2025 alone across 12 games played. NFL.com compared Moore to Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge Yaya Diaby and projected him to be "eventually a starter" in the NFL.

"6.26. Will eventually be average starter," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "NFL Comparison. Yaya Diaby. Edge prospect with good size and length. Moore is far more active and engaged as a rusher than he is as a run defender. He has the ability to set firm edges, but his approach against the run can lack urgency.

"Against the pass, Moore is a bull-rush aficionado, piling up pressures and sacks. He’s strong through the top of the rush but needs to prove he can consistently stress long, well-anchored tackles. When it’s time to finish, he tackles with reliable technique and timing. If Moore cranks up the fire on all three downs, he can become a good full-time player. Either way, he projects as a starter capable of racking up pressures."

The pass rush is a real question for the Eagles this offseason. Even if the team can bring Jaelan Phillips back on a new deal, they still need more. Drafting someone like Moore in the second- or the third-round could go a long way.