Eagles Lose Nakobe Dean to Raiders in Defensive Blow

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough day on the defensive side of the ball on Monday.

First off, Jaelan Phillips reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Phillips was viewed as the top priority for the franchise. But, he got a massive $120 million deal from Carolina. That's not all, though. Philadelphia entered the free agency period with four big internal free agents: Phillips, Nakobe Dean, Dallas Goedert and Reed Blankenship.

Another is reportedly off the board as well. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Dean agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Eagles fan favorite is heading to Las Vegas

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Breaking: The Raiders are signing former LB Nakobe Dean to a 3/36M deal per sources," Schultz wrote. "The former Georgia Bulldog started 27 games for Philadelphia and is one of the best blitzing linebackers in the NFL."

That's a well-deserved deal for a player who quickly became a fan favorite in Philadelphia. Dean spent the last four seasons in Philadelphia and was a key cog in one of the best defenses in the league. When healthy, Dean arguably was the best blitzing linebacker in the league. In 2025, he racked up a career high of four sacks in 10 games played.

For the Eagles, they're loaded in the linebacker room with Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. But Dean will be missed both on the field and off of it. Dean is a guy who made as big an impact off the field for the Eagles as he did on it. The 2025 Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP used his platform with the franchise to help raise funds and resources for the local community on countless occasions.

Once the 2025 season wrapped up, Dean made it clear over and over that he was open to coming back to Philadelphia, but unfortunately, it wasn't in the cards.

There's always going to be turnover when free agency opens up around the league. Philadelphia certainly felt that on Monday, especially when it came to Dean and Phillips. The Eagles already had to think about the pass rush. Now, with Phillips and Dean out the door, that problem is only heightened.