Eagles' Nakobe Dean Doing 'Just Fine' After Hamstring Injury

PHILADELPHIA - A Saturday night hamstring injury didn't keep Nakobe Dean away from his dedication to the Delaware Valley community a day later.

The Eagles' middle linebacker and defensive leader was at his Kind Hearts 4 Lyfe Foundation's second annual “Holiday Tailgate Toy Drive” in South Jersey on Sunday after suffering the injury that limited him to 13 defensive snaps in a 29-18 Philadelphia win that clinched the NFC East for the 10-5 Eagles.

Dean suffered the injury in coverage when Treylon Burks made a brilliant catch on a Marcus Mariota catch in the middle of field that was overturned due to a holding penalty of Washington offensive lineman Brandon Coleman.

Dean felt something and exited the game before walking under his own power to the locker room. Rookie Jihaad Campbell entered for Dean and finished the game next to Zack Baun on the second level of the Eagles' defense.

Speaking to Ashlyn Sullivan of NBC Sports Philadelphia at his charity event Dean claimed he was "just fine."

Nakobe Dean is here hosting a toy drive in Cherry Hill - he will also be taking students shopping in Philadelphia after this.



Nakobe said he is doing “just fine” and his hamstring injury was just a tweak. pic.twitter.com/PsL7ISA956 — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) December 21, 2025

Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon in January during the wild-card round of the playoffs against Green Bay after the 2024 season and had a long rehab before being activated off the PUP list on Oct. 9 before the Week 6 game against the New York Giants.

Once Dean, 25, knocked off the rust he took back his starting job from Campbell, who has been playing very well as a rookie. However, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio really values Dean's high football IQ and physicality, particularly when it comes to the Eagles' run defense and the Georgia product's impact as a blitzer.

While Dean's appearance in Cherry Hill and scheduled shopping trip in Philadelphia alleviated any serious concerns with the injury, there certainly could be short-term implications when it comes to the Week 17 game at 11-4 Buffalo.

Impressive Depth

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell (30) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Eagles, who are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC and can go no lower than that, could go higher in the seeding. With Campbell in reserve Fangio can move forward comfortably, albeit a little differently with the first-round pick's strengths being his length and athleticism.

The Eagles also have second-year man Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and rookie Smael Mondon as reserves in the LB room.

With the win over the Commanders on Saturday, the Eagles reached the postseason for the fifth consecutive season under head coach Nick Sirianni with the ultimate goal being a third Super Bowl berth in four years.

