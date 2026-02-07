Eagles' Nakobe Dean Sends Public Message Before Free Agency

The offseason has already brought numerous different storylines for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Most haven't been great with all of the changes for the franchise, including the loss of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. One thing that should be considered a positive is the fact that linebacker Nakobe Dean has consistently made it clear that he would like to stick around with the franchise.

Dean is a pending free agent and despite all of the negative storylines that have been out there about the team overall, they clearly haven't swayed the young linebacker. The 25-year-old has specifically said multiple times throughout Super Bowl Week that he wants to come back, including on Friday night while speaking to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport and Judy Battista.

"I hope so," Dean said of returning to Philadelphia. "I hope so. I know it's a business, though. I know it's a business. I do hope to be back in Philadelphia, though. I'm pretty sure that the team knows that. The fans know that. If you don't, then you know it now. I hope to be back in Philly."

#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean joined us on The Insiders on @nflnetwork to talk about lot of topics, including his pending free agency: “I do hope to be back in Philadelphia. I’m pretty sure the team knows that, the fans know that. If you don’t, you know it now.” pic.twitter.com/xtawdh13Qx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 7, 2026

This isn't even the first time this week Dean has opened up about wanting to stick around with the franchise. Dean also told PHLY Eagles earlier in the day on Friday that he wants to come back.

"Like I said, I want to stay," Dean said. "I want to say, but like you said, real conversations have to be had. More real conversations I want to be had the closer we get into free agency but like, I want to stay. I'm pretty sure everybody knows that by now. I've said it like a million times."

The Eagles are loaded at linebacker with Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. If the team were to get creative, like having Campbell as an edge rusher, that could open the door for Dean at linebacker. If the price is right, Philadelphia shouldn't close any door.

