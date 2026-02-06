Eagles Fan-Favorite Eyeing Return to Philadelphia for 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles have a decision to make this offseason when it comes to the linebacker room.

Philadelphia has Zack Baun locked up on a long-term deal and selected Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. The duo proved to be explosive early in the 2025 season, but Campbell's role was reduced when Nakobe Dean worked his way back from injury. Dean and Baun looked equally impressive together. For the Eagles, it was a good problem to have. Baun has been a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons, Campbell showed flashes as a rookie, and Dean can be a game-breaker. It was hard to find snaps for everybody, which is why Campbell's role was reduced.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Now, Dean is a pending free agent. The Eagles are good with Baun and Campbell. But should they also bring Dean back? If he had his way, he'd be back. Dean has made the point a few times this offseason already. On Friday, PHLY Eagles shared a clip on X of Dean saying once again he wants to stay.

The Eagles linebacker wants to stay

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Like I said, I want to stay," Dean said. "I want to say, but like you said, real conversations have to be had. More real conversations I want to be had the closer we get into free agency but like, I want to stay. I'm pretty sure everybody knows that by now. I've said it like a million times."

Dean is just 25 years old and it's hard not to root for him. When he has been on the field, he has been dynamic for Philadelphia over the last four seasons. The 2025 season is a perfect representation of this. He played in 10 games, but he set a new career high with four sacks while also tallying 55 total tackles and six quarterback hits. Unfortunately, injuries have played a big role in his young career so far. He played in five games in 2023. He played in all 17 regular season games in 2024, but got hurt in the playoffs, which is why he played 10 games in 2025.

He has made his feelings clear. Now, it's up to the Eagles' front office.

More NFL: Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson Updates Raise Alarms for Eagles