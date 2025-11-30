Eagles Need Superstar 'Savior' To Produce

PHILADELPHIA - Buried in Saquon Barkley's familiar sentiments after a disappointing 24-15 Eagles' loss to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday was the reality for the much-maligned Philadelphia offense.

"We know when we get the run game going how effective this team could be," Barkley said.

Despite the organizational mantra of "the ultimate team game," internally, the Eagles believed Barkley was the tipping point in turning a 2023 collapse into a Super Bowl LIX championship with what the greatest rushing season in NFL history at 2,504 yards from Week 1 through New Orleans.

The proof for that was highlighted by the proactive and unnecessary extension Howie Roseman gave to Barkley in the offseason which served more as a "Thank You," that the honest, objective decision-making Roseman has been known for at a position where productive can turn to pedestrian quicker than a flash flood.

For further proof of that thesis you can look to the Eagles' locker room where the offensive line hung two framed photos of Barkley near their stalls with the words "Our Savior" and "The Chosen One" adorning them.

This season, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the game's perceived most dynamic runner is being outperformed by the opposition's running backs more often than not. During the Eagles' current two-game losing streak Dallas' Javonte Williams and the Bears' duo of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai were much more impactful.

A 56-yard effort by Barkley against the Bears was the seventh time in 12 games the All-Pro hasn't cleared 60 yards in a game.

Puzzling Decline

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Through 12 games, Barkley is at 740 yards at 3.7 yards per carry, over 2.0 yards per carry under his 2024 output (5.8). Barkley is on pace for 1,048 yards in the regular season, nearly 1,000 less than last season when he became 2KSA last season with 2,005.

In the fast moving world of the NFL, the Eagles' O-Line and Barkley have both both succumbed to that flash flood, descending from historic play to average or below in one offseason, perhaps a direct causal connection from the physical toll it takes to touch the football 482 times and block for the guy doing it.

The idea to toggle to the passing game is based on a belief, perhaps even an entitled perception that winning creates: the idea that the Eagles have so much talent that they should be able to do whatever they want despite little empiral evidence that this could ever be a high-volume passing team.

This team was built with one formula in mind and is not capable of winning without "The Chosen One" performing at a higher level.

“I know what everyone's probably saying [about the offense]. You go back and you watch the film, we've got some great calls. We just didn't make the plays. Or we'll have a penalty. And the thing is, we keep saying the same stuff. I get up here, I say the same thing, and it's not like I'm just just feeding you guys these answers because I'm trying to be a pro. But realistically, it's the truth," Barkley explained.

Unfortunately, Barkley is flesh and blood like every other running back in the NFL so "The Savior" talk can be shelved. Expecting average or below average play to increase to above average levels is a realistic goal, however. And one that could help the Eagles better grind out wins the rest of the way.

“The sky’s falling outside the locker room — we understand that — but I have nothing but the utmost confidence in the men in this locker room — players and coaches, included. It’s going to take all of us," Barkley added. "It’s going take all of us coming together and block out the noise.

"We can’t be pointing fingers."

