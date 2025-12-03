Eagles OC Takes High Road From Fans' Disgraceful Display Of Vandalism

PHILADELPHIA – Kevin Patullo took the high road, as you would expect him to do, when he addressed the pathetic, disgraceful display from some fans who egged his house in South Jersey because they didn’t like how he is doing his job as the Eagles offensive coordinator.

“At this point, we’re ready to focus on winning a game,” he said on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, it happened.”

Patullo went on to say how much he loved living and working in Philadelphia and still does despite the juvenile behavior of fans who are not content to just boo to voice their displeasure but chose instead to vandalize the home where he lives with his wife and family.

“I’ve been here for five years now, and it’s been awesome,” he said. “This is such a unique place to coach and play. It’s very special. We’ve been to two NFC championship games, won at Lincoln Financial, a Super Bowl, the parade. It’s an amazing atmosphere to be a coach and a player. And as coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism.

“There’s nothing better than winning a game in our stadium. There’s nothing better than going on the road and winning a game in front of all these Eagles fans. It’s very unique and very fun.”

Eagles OC Takes High Road From Fans' Pathetic Behavior

A.J. Brown and Kevin Patullo before Eagles practice on Noc. 14, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Yeah, but this criticism went too far, obviously. Or, maybe to some neanderthals, not so obviously. Those cretins who don't know Patullo as a person, don't understand how nice of a man he is, so it's boo-hoo our team that won a Super Bowl less than a year go isn't better than 8-4, so, hey, let's egg his house. Idiocay knows no bounds, evidently.

“When it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line, and so that happened, and at this point we just gotta move on,” he said. “We’re trying to win. That’s all we want to do is focus, whether it’s my family, whether it’s the team, all we’re trying to do together is focus on this week.”

The OC said the incident didn’t leave him or his family shaken or angry and praised his friends in the community.

“Us as a family we know we have to stick to together, and to be honest, there’s a lot of great people in the community. I have great neighbors. There are so many people who have reached out to my wife and I and our family, and so it’s not one specific person. It happened and we just have to move on from it at this point.

“We’ve had a great experience here. That’s what I was alluding to earlier. We’ve had a great experience here in Philadelphia, and it’s a very unique and special place to work. I look forward to all the more games we have and finish strong with the season.”

More NFL: Jalen Hurts Is Biggest Takeaway From Debut Of In-Season HBO Series