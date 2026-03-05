Eagles-Patriots AJ Brown Trade Rumors Suddenly Feel Real

If the rumors around Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown and the New England Patriots were not loud before, they're likely only going to pick up more steam in the coming days.

Brown is a top-five receiver in the game. The Patriots reportedly have shown interest in Brown this offseason, but Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald noted that the Patriots view the current asking price as "unserious."

Still, the Patriots have been the team most linked to Brown. Then, they opted to move on from receiver Stefon Diggs on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added more fuel to the Brown rumors afterward.

The Eagles superstar has been linked to New England

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"What the Patriots did was really what they've done for the last several decades, honestly," Rapoport said. "As they move on, maybe a season too early, rather than a season too late. We've had Stefon Diggs' legal issues have been very much in the news before the Super Bowl. He also is going to be 33 years old. Also due a lot of money. The Patriots had some doubts about his availability or his play, his actual ability going forward.

"They decided to move on now. But the other part of this is what do they have up their sleeve? Wouldn't be surprised if the Patriots ended up trading for a wide receiver. AJ Brown ... would certainly be the name to discuss here. He's been with Mike Vrabel. They have not been shy about making some big moves. I would say what the New England Patriots have in store for us over the next week will be really fascinating where they add to the receiver room, or a big piece somewhere else. They have now kind of cleared the decks salary-wise."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles are looking for a "Quinnen Williams-like" deal in return for Brown. The Dallas Cowboys gave up a first-round pick, a second-round pick and a player for Williams. The noise has already been loud around the Patriots and Brown. That's likely only going to pick up even more steam now.