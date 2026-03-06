AJ Brown Saga Impacting Return of Eagles Fan Favorite

It certainly seems like we are going to get some sort of resolution in the AJ Brown market in the very near future. That could mean the Philadelphia Eagles move him, but also it could mean that the Eagles keep him. With three days to go until free agency, some sort of answer is coming.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said an answer is likely "coming soon."

"This one obviously has significant, significant ramifications," Rapoport said of DJ Moore getting traded to the Buffalo Bills. "The Bills were one of the teams in it for AJ Brown. They are now out. So this certainly seems like it's going to be the Patriots or the Eagles for AJ Brown with an answer likely coming soon."

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles want a resolution in the next "couple of days."

"The Eagles and teams involved in A.J. Brown trade discussions want the situation resolved in the next couple of days so they can move on to the rest of their offseason planning and identify other players on their wishlists," Russini wrote.

This market impacts more than just Brown. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said that it specifically impacts tight end Dallas Goedert. Garafolo said he believes if Brown is back, Goedert will be gone and vice versa.

It's the quiet before the storm

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"It's always going to come due at some point," Garafolo said of the cost of pushing money forward in restructurings. "As long as the salary cap continues to increase, you kind of smooth that stuff over, which is why I think it's sort of baked into the [AJ Brown situation]. If AJ Brown gets traded, Goedert is back in Philly.

"So, that helps that. So, you're taking that huge cap hit. If AJ's back, you're not taking the same kind of cap hit with AJ and so Goedert is gone. It's sort of interconnected that way. That's why the other day when I mentioned it, the other day with regard to them wanting to bring Goedert back and expressing an interest but until the AJ part gets solved, they can't really. If AJ's there, Goedert's not there. It's a simple formula in my mind."

If the Eagles are going to move on from Brown — which, of course, isn't guaranteed — the Eagles certainly would be wise to keep a massive red zone threat in Goedert. An offense with Goedert, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts can still be explosive, especially if the Eagles were to add a receiver elsewhere. If the Eagles keep Brown, they can find a tight end elsewhere.

The noise is loud and nothing is guaranteed, but it does sound like some sort of answer is coming.