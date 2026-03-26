Eagles 'Perfect' Fix at Safety Would Replace Reed Blankenship

The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of money to spend and a few roster holes to plug up.

Things have gone a bit quiet in free agency as teams have started to turn their focus over to the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft. Pro Days are popping up pretty much each day and teams also have been bringing prospects in for 30 visits. The focus right now clearly is on the upcoming draft, but there are free agents out there who could still help the Eagles.

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Philadelphia currently has just over $34.9 million in salary cap space, per OverTheCap. That's good for the seventh-most in the league right now. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport made the case for one "perfect" free agent for franchises with a lot of salary cap space. For the Eagles, Davenport pitched safety Xavier Woods.

"S Xavier Woods," Davenport wrote. "The Philadelphia Eagles are in something of a tricky spot. They have a talented roster, but it is aging at a number of positions. And while the team appears to be well-positioned against the salary cap, if the long-rumored A.J. Brown trade comes to fruition, it is going to blast a major hole in that cap space.

Should the Eagles add another piece?

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) (obscured) catches a seven-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Shedeur Sanders (not pictured) against Tennessee Titans safety Xavier Woods (25) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"That could leave the Eagles sifting through the bargain bin to fill gaps on the roster, including at safety after Reed Blankenship signed with the Houston Texans. There isn't a lot left on the veteran market at safety—a mixture of aging veterans like Harrison Smith and second-tier options like Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis. Xavier Woods kind of splits the middle between the two camps."

Eagles fans are likely familiar with Woods. He spent the first four seasons of his career in the NFC East as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he has had stops with the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans.

The idea of the Eagles adding a safety makes sense from the perspective that Philadelphia lost Reed Blankenship this offseason. The Eagles re-signed Marcus Epps, but traded away Sydney Brown as well. So, even if the Eagles view Epps and Andrew Mukuba as the starters, they still need a bit more depth in the room. Or, if they view Epps as a depth piece, they will need another starting-caliber safety. Another variable to consider is the fact that The Athletic's Zach Berman reported that Michael Carter II is going to get a look at safety this offseason. If he can succeed there like he has at nickel throughout his career, then the Eagles won't really need to make a splash.

In the meantime, despite all of the variables, Woods is at least worth consideration. He's a nine-year veteran with 15 interceptions under his belt, including two in 11 games in 2025 for the Titans. It wasn't his best season. He earned a 65.4 Pro Football Grade, 46th out of 98 qualifying safeties. So, he was middle-of-the-pack in 2025. His projected market value is just over $9 million across two years, per Spotrac. At that price, he's worth a look. But if the price is much more than that, the Eagles should look elsewhere.