Eagles Predicted to Snag 9-Time Pro Bowl Game-Breaker

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't make the playoff run that they wanted in 2025, but this is a team that can make another deep run in 2026.

It's easy to get caught up in negative narratives and drama, but the Eagles have one of, if not the most talented roster in the entire National Football League. We'll see what happens with the trade market around AJ Brown, but still. This team is loaded and has a new offensive coordinator leading the charge in Sean Mannion, who hopefully will turn the offense around.

There aren't a ton of holes to fill for the franchise, although the pass rush is one. If the Eagles can re-sign Jaelan Phillips, that would help to solve the issue. But the Eagles arguably would still need a bit more. With the fact that the Eagles are a team that could make a run in 2026, it's not crazy to believe that Philadelphia could be a landing spot for veterans looking to chase a ring. USA Today's Jacob Camenker shared a column pinpointing one "perfect" free agent for each team and mentioned nine-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack for Philadelphia.

The Eagles should consider this move

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil MacK (52) as he leaves the field following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles: Edge Khalil Mack," Camenker wrote. "This just feels like a Howie Roseman move, doesn't it? The Eagles may not have the money needed to both retain Jaelan Phillips and extend Jalen Carter, so targeting a proven replacement on a short-term deal to replace the former would make sense. Mack had 32 pressures and 5.5 sacks in 12 games last season for the Chargers last season."

Landing someone like Mack would be the perfect example of a veteran looking for another run at a title. Mack is a 12-year veteran without a ring. There are few pass rushers in the NFL more accomplished than him right now. He's a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and has 113 sacks under his belt. He had 5 1/2 sacks in 2025 in 12 games. That would've been the third-highest on the Eagles in 2025 behind Jalyx Hunt at 6 1/2 and Moro Ojomo at six.

If the Eagles could get Phillips back and also Mack on a one-year deal, they would be golden.