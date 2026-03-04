Eagles 'Hopeful' 26-Year-Old Star Returns in 2026

With each passing day, more and more chatter is starting to come out as we inch closer to free agency across the National Football League on March 9.

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles, the most intriguing internal free agent is young edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. He's obviously not the only member of the Eagles heading to free agency. As of right now, other options heading to the open market are Dallas Goedert, Reed Blankenship and Nakobe Dean. Phillips really is the guy to watch, though. NFL.com has Phillips ranked as the No. 2 overall free agent of the offseason. ESPN has Phillips at No. 3 right now. Sports Illustrated has Phillips at No. 6.

It's clear that the Eagles are interested in retaining him. The Athletic's Zach Berman noted that Phillips is expected to be the Eagles' "top priority" in free agency. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones also noted that the Eagles are "hopeful" Phillips returns.

The Eagles certainly should want Jaelan Phillips back

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"A.J. Brown's future with the Eagles uncertain," Jones wrote. "It is hard to get a direct yes or no on whether A.J. Brown will be a member of the Eagles next season. There are true cap consequences to the Eagles for dealing Brown before June 1, but GM Howie Roseman has not ruled out dealing Brown.

"Philadelphia, according to sources, is focused on getting extensions done with Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, and the team is hopeful it can ink Jaelan Phillips to a contract before he hits free agency after Philly traded a third-rounder for him in the fall."

The Eagles have just a few days to try to get a deal done before the market really opens. Once March 9 arrives, other teams will have a shot at Phillips as well. It takes two to tango, but if Phillips is the Eagles' priority, they should be taking out a full-court press right now to try to get a deal done. Now, this very well could be happening behind the scenes. There's no way to know. But it is clear from all of the reports out there that the Eagles like Phillips and want him back.