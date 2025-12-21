Eagles Roll In Second Half, Beat Commanders To Win Another NFC East Title

It wasn’t easy but not much has been for the Eagles this season. So, it was fitting that they had to overcome a massive struggle in the first half at Northwest Stadium to finish their first goal – win the NFC East.

That’s what they did by taking down the feisty Washington Commanders, 29-18, on Saturday night. It was the Eagles’ second straight division title. It had been 21 years since the NFC East had a repeat winner, going back to 2004 when Andy Reid's Eagles won four straight.

The Eagles, who have scored 60 points in winning two straight games, became the NFL’s first team to win a division this season and upped their record to 10-5 with two games left – next week at Buffalo, then at home against the Commanders in the new year. Washington fell to 4-11.

Cooper DeJean's Interception

The Eagles trailed 10-7 at halftime after some messy special teams play that saw Jake Elliott miss three field goals, though only two misses counted, and Will Shipley fumbled the opening kickoff.

They did with Jalen Hurts throwing for a pair of touchdowns to reach 24 of those for the season to surpass the career-high of 23 he had in 2023.

They did it with Dallas Goedert caching a 16-yard touchdown on third-and-goal for his 10th TD of the season, tying him with Pete Retzlaff for the most touchdown in a single season, a record set all the way back in 1965.

The score gave the Eagles a 14-10 lead with 3:33 to go in the third quarter and it was a massive drive, covering 83 yards in 17 plays and used 10 minutes, 35 seconds.

They did it with Saquon Barkley busting loose for a 12-yard touchdown with 11:41 to play in the fourth quarter to up the lead to 21-10. Barkley went over 1,000 yards in his career after rushing for 132 yards on 21 carries. It was his third game over 100 yards this season

They did it with Tank Bigsby, who scored his first TD with the Eagles on a 22-yard burst with 4:26 to play to finish the scoring.

And they did it with a defense that was led by a host of players, including defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who had six tackles, defensive back Cooper DeJean, who had his second interception of the season, and linebacker Zack Baun, who had a team-high nine tackles.

Saquon STAYS ON HIS FEET for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/uQL6PrzoQC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 21, 2025

The defense lost linebacker Nakobe Dean to a hamstring injury in the first quarter, but rookie Jihaad Campbell came on and had five tackles.

The defense also forced Marcus Mariota out of the game with an injury. The backup to Jayden Daniels, who has been shut down for the season, yielded to 39-year-old Josh Johnson after the Eagles went ahead 14-10. Johnson had attempted just three passes in the last four years.

It wasn’t long before DeJean picked him off. The interception was turned into points on Barkley’s 12-yard TD run to give the Eagles a 21-10 lead.

Things got ugly at the end, after Barkley’s 2-point PAT run made it 29-10, with several players pushing and punching. Eagles guard Tyler Steen was ejected along with two Washington players.

Receivers A.J. Brown had 96 yards on nine catches, two short of his career-high set in 2021 when he was with the Titans, and DeVonta Smith had six receptions for 42 yards, including a 6-yard TD in the first quarter that gave Philly a 7-3 lead.

After going 0-for-4 on third down, the Eagles offense finished with four conversions in five attempts to finish 4-for-9. They piled up 378 total yards, with Hurts completing 22-of-30 passes for 185 yards, two TDs, and a passer rating of 111.1.

