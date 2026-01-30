Eagles OC Sean Mannion Brings Explosive Potential

It's going to be Sean Mannion's job to turn the Philadelphia Eagles' offense around in 2026.

Philadelphia announced the decision on Thursday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Sean Mannion as Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/3TFXAzc9AS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 29, 2026

Mannion may not have had the biggest name throughout the process, but things heated up in the team's search over the last few days and Philadelphia got its guy. Mannion brings youth to the position — he's just 33 years old — and has had a meteoric rise over the last few years. He went from being a quarterback in the National Football League in 2023, to an offensive assistant with the Green Bay Packers in 2024, to being a quarterbacks coach in 2025. Now, in 2026, he'll be the Eagles' offensive coordinator.

The Eagles made a good call

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion reviews his practice schedule during practice on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philadelphia needed a change after the 2025 season. Throughout the campaign, the offense got a lot of flak for a lack of creativity. That was the case with route concepts and simply put, the offense just didn't move as expected with the talent that was in the room.

The hiring of Mannion is a clear break. And on top of that, he has connections to some of the most intriguing offensive minds in the game right now. He played under Sean McVay and Kevin O'Connell and coached under Matt LaFleur. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero pointed out that a "schematic shift" is coming to Philadelphia.

"Sean Mannion played under Sean McVay and Kevin O’Connell, and coached the past two years under Matt LaFleur. A schematic shift coming to Philly," Pelissero wrote.

At this point, this is what Eagles fans should be looking for. Imagine if Mannion could bring elements of McVay's, O'Connell's and LaFleur's offenses to an offense with guys like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith? That sounds like explosive plays waiting to happen.

It's going to be intriguing to see how things work out as Mannion has yet to call plays, but he has been under some of the best offensive minds in the game right now and will bring something different to town. Philadelphia needs that.

