Eagles Sign 8 To Futures Deals

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles season ended abruptly after a disappointing 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours later, GM Howie Roseman made the first moves for the 2026 season by bringing back eight members of the team's practice squad to reserve/futures deals.

Those back who will be trying to make a run at the 53-man roster over the spring and summer are headlined by defensive back Brandon Johnson, who was making inroads at the end of the regular season before suffering an ankle injury, as well as scout-team star Chance Campbell, a linebacker given raves reviews for his behind the scenes work by star running back Saquon Barkley.

SCOUT-TEAM STAR

Aug 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Chance Campbell (45) sets up for a play in the fourth quarter agains the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. | Casey Gower-Imagn Images

Johnson was a undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon via Duke with slot/safety versatility while Campbell is a speedy LB, who was originally a sixth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans out of Ole Miss in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The other players brought back include receivers Danny Gray, a speedy wideout who was brought back in November after healing from a thumb injury, and Quez Watkins, who was once part of the WR rotation in Philadelphia between 2020 and 2023 after arriving as a sixth round pick put of Southern Mississippi.

Gray has the talent to play in the NFL and was a third-round pick out of SMU by San Francisco in the 2022 draft, playing 13 games as a rookie with the 49ers. Watkins had 98 receptions for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns in his first stint with the Eagles.

Also signed were defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields, a lengthy Penn State product who spent parts of the 2024 and 2025 seasons of the Eagles' practice squad, 6-foot-6 defensive tackle Gabe Hall, who started the 2025 season on the 53-man roster, center Jake Majors, who started a University of Texas record 56 games in college, and offensive tackle Hollin Pierce, an undrafted rookie out of Rutgers who opened many eyes with his massive 6-8, 341-pound frame.

