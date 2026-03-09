Eagles Signing Looks Like A Ripple, But Could End Up Being A Splash

Howie Roseman’s splash, so far, was giving defensive tackle Jordan Davis a mammoth contract extension over the week. The Monday ripple made by the Eagles general manager, however, could become a splash, and that was the return of defensive back Michael Carter on a re-worked deal that is expected to save $6.8 million under the salary cap.

Carter can play slot and safety. Perhaps even on the outside. And that’s good news for an Eagles team that is still searching for a second corner to pair with Quinyon Mitchell.

Vic Fangio likes Cooper DeJean on the inside, and Roseman made similar sentiments before the Scouting Combine, so if the Eagles can’t find an above-average CB2, then maybe it will be DeJean on the outside and Carter in the slot. Kelee Ringo is still around, but he isn’t the answer as he showed last year.

The choices to be Quinyon Mitchell’s outside running mate were narrowed when the free-agent shopping market opened at noon on Monday. It was a boon for corners in the first few hours of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

No Reunion For Eagles And Josh Jobe

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) looks on before Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some of the players who won’t be coming to Philly, and one who may have been a finger-crossed option, is Josh Jobe. The undrafted free agent the Eagles signed from Alabama four years ago has become a star in Seattle, and it is with the Seahawks he will remain after agreeing to a three-year deal worth $24 million.

Jobe played just 12 defensive snaps as a rookie, a number that rose to 240. His impact was minimal, however. The Seahawks saw something they liked and brought him to the Pacific Northwest, where he has started 21 games the last two years and helped deliver a Lombardi Trophy to Seattle this past season.

He likely has made his running mate, Riq Woolen, disposable. The Eagles could have interest, but the financial number could be out of Roseman’s league.

Look at some of the deals tossed around on Monday:

-Alontae Taylor: three years, $60 million with the Titans.

-Cor’Dale Flott: three years, $45M with the Titans.

-Jamel Dean: three years, $36.75M with the Steelers.

-Dee Alford: three years, $21M with the Bills.

James Pierre could have been a good target for the Eagles, but once again, the Vikings beat them to the punch, just like they did last year when Roseman thought he had a deal done with Isaiah Rodgers until he pivoted to take Minnesota’s two-year deal.

Pierre is leaving the Steelers to join the Vikings on a two-year deal for $8.5M. That is the kind of money Roseman probably wouldn’t have minded spending.

The GM brought Adoree Jackson in on a one-year deal last year and it took half the season before he was able to play adequately enough to keep him in the lineup. There will be others available for Roseman to sign on the cheap, perhaps players such as former Eagle draft pick Rasul Douglas or Benjamin St. Juste to name two.

Carter may end up having a bigger splash than anyone Roseman brings in at this point.