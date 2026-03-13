Eagles Sign Two-Time Patriots Super Bowl Champion
The Philadelphia Eagles already look like they have the best secondary in the National Football League on paper. Somehow, it got even better on Thursday night.
Philadelphia's first free agent signing of the offseason was former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler Riq Woolen. The Eagles also found a way to keep Michael Carter II in town. Now, the Eagles reportedly are signing two-time Super Bowl champion Jonathan Jones, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Former Commanders and Patriots CB Jonathan Jones has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with the Eagles, source said," Rapoport wrote.
The Eagles brought in a savvy veteran
Jones spent the 2025 season in the NFC East as a member of the Washington Commanders, but the vast majority of his career came as a member of the Patriots. Jones spent the first nine seasons of his career in New England and won two Super Bowls. He also lost a Super Bowl against the Eagles, but who is counting? In 2025, he played in 12 games for the Commanders, including seven starts and finished the campaign with five passes defended, one sack, 41 total tackles and held opposing quarterbacks to a 60.5 completion rate, just a touch below his career average of 60.8 percent.
With Jones, the Eagles are getting a veteran with big-game experience to add to a pretty young room. Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Woolen all have won Super Bowls as well, but Mitchell is 24 years old, DeJean is 23 years old and Woolen is 26 years old. Jones is 32 years old and has seen it all throughout his playing career. That's another reason why this deal looks good right away. The Eagles already had arguably the best cornerback room in the National Football League on paper.
Now, they are adding a savvy veteran who certainly can play himself.
One thing that has been clear so far this offseason is that Howie Roseman and Co. do not want to enter the 2026 season with the conversation around the team being about a lack of cornerbacks. The Eagles just keep adding. What's next for Philadelphia?
