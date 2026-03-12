Riq Woolen Eager To Play With Eagles' All-Pro Cornerbacks

Q and Coop will be joined by Riq. These aren’t your everyday, run of the mill kinds of names, but Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Riq Woolen aren’t your everyday, run of the mill kind of cornerbacks.

Woolen signed a one-year deal worth what could be up to $15 million to join the Eagles’ two All-Pros in what has the potential to be one of the NFL's best cornerback trios. He met with reporters at the Jefferson Training Complex on Thursday.

Woolen knows Mitchell a little bit, though asked, “What y’all call him, Quinyonamo Bay?” and added, “We’re gonna get close as the season comes.”

The two trained at the same facility for a bit in Florida, and Woolen studied film that starred Mitchell an DeJean. The film was from when the Eagles played in Tampa against the Buccaneers on Sept. 28. Woolen looked at it because the Bucs were headed to Seattle the following week to play the Seattle Seahawks, Woolen’s former team.

“When I watched that game, and I had seen the way him and Coop were tackling, they were covering, they were strapping guys up, it was pretty cool to see,” said Woolen. “Now that I’m able to be a part of that, it’s awesome because it’s like, ‘Dang, where can you throw the ball to?’ It’s fun, and to be able to be with those guys, I feel like there are going to be a lot of chances for us to make plays, and a lot of chances to help out the defense as well.”

Riq Woolen Arrives At Eagles Jefferson Training Complex

The cornerback, who turns 27 in May, is coming off a Super Bowl title last month with the Seattle Seahawks and called his latest opportunity, “a great chance to play with a great team, a lot of similarities I had with the Seahawks, great defensive line, great linebackers, just an all-around great culture, great team and great organization.”

It's no secret that the 6-4, 210-pound Woolen hasn't had the same type of season he did as a rookie in 2022 when he came into the league as a fifth-round pick out of Texas-San Antonio. If he can recapture the rookie form that made him one of the game’s best corners, however, the Eagles' decision to give him a one-year deal for up to $15 million will be well worth it.

“I was just going out there and playing football, man,” he said when asked about what clicked his rookie season and what needs to click again. “When you’re a rookie sometimes, the less you know, the better. Just because, as a rookie, you don’t know what you’re getting into. This is a whole new world. You got media. You’re getting more money – but nowadays you got NIL – but you’re getting more money than whatever.

"So when I came in as a rookie, I just wanted to come in and have fun and be a great teammate. I wasn’t really worried about what this person said … because I didn’t really know as much, rather than just being a rookie, coming in and fitting into the culture. So being able to make plays and do that my rookie year was pretty cool.”