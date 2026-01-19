Eagles Swinging Big With Reported OC Interview

The Philadelphia Eagles need to make a change this offseason and swing big at offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia was upset by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs and now is on the outside looking in. If the playoffs have shown anything, it's that anything can happen. The Divisional Round has passed and the final teams remaining are the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and the Denver Broncos.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

None of these teams arguably are as talented as the Eagles, but Philadelphia just couldn't get it done when the playoffs came around and then it moved on from Kevin Patullo.

The Eagles will interview Brian Daboll

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Rumors and reports have been swirling about the offensive coordinator job and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Eagles will interview Brian Daboll for the open job.

"Former Giants HC Brian Daboll is expected to interview for the Eagles offensive coordinator job, per sources. He already has interviewed for Titans HC job, and is expected to have other interviews as well," Schefter wrote.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported on Saturday that the Eagles would give Daboll an "extended look."

"Along with Mike Kafka, ex-Giants coach Brian Daboll is expected to get an extended look at the Eagles OC job, per sources," Hughes wrote. "Daboll and Jalen Hurts were together at Alabama."

Now, it has been confirmed by Schefter that an interview is coming. Daboll is one of, if not the very best, offensive coordinator option available. Outside of Daboll, Mike McDaniel arguably would be the very best option.

Daboll has NFC East experience and built-in experience with Jalen Hurts already. If the Eagles could've had a bit more offense, they arguably would be the best of the remaining teams in the league. Unfortunately, that is not the case. The Eagles are building up for the 2026 season and if they could land Daboll, that would be a clear step in the right direction.

More NFL: Troubling Jalen Hurts–Eagles Report Shows Internal Frustration