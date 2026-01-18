Troubling Jalen Hurts–Eagles Report Shows Internal Frustration

One thing that was true about the 2025 Philadelphia Eagles was that there was an endless amount of noise around the franchise.

When you play in one of the biggest markets in the National Football League in Philadelphia, that's going to happen. When you're the reigning Super Bowl champions with superstars up and down the roster, it's only going to turn up the noise even more.

There was a point when the Eagles were 4-0 with wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the biggest talking point around the team was AJ Brown's targets and a sluggish offense. From there on, it was much of the same throughout the rest of the season. Whether the Eagles won or lost, there were whispers around the team. A lot had to do with Brown early on, but that quieted after a meeting with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. Plenty was said about former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who no longer is in the role.

The Eagles need a break after a long season of rumors

Another guy who got some heat was quarterback Jalen Hurts. During the season, reports surfaced insinuating that there was frustration for Hurts in the locker room. The rumors were met by a wide range of reactions from current and former players alike. Things quieted a bit down the stretch, but one nugget that is interesting is that The Athletic's Michael Silver reported that Hurts has been the source of "internal frustration," not just for Brown.

"This is especially true when it’s juxtaposed against a sense inside the locker room that the Eagles’ powerbrokers (Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie) are reluctant to criticize Hurts," Silver reported. "For all that the quarterback has accomplished, including two standout performances on the sport’s biggest stage (one of which earned him Super Bowl MVP honors), he has been the source of much internal frustration, including from teammates other than Brown."

This falls in line with reporting during the season about internal frustrations. The piece about a potential reluctance to criticize Hurts adds another layer.

The 2025 Eagles team had the pieces to be a juggernaut, but clearly there were things behind the scenes that got in the way. The offseason is here and actually couldn't have come at a better time for the Eagles. The noise was endless throughout the season and more has trickled out since the campaign came to a close. Fortunately, the Eagles now have a few months to add pieces and sort through whatever was negatively impacting the team this season.

Hopefully, at this time next year we're not talking about the internal dynamics of the franchise but a deeper playoff run.

