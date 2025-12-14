Eagles Veteran Puts On Inspirational Performance

PHILADELPHIA – Brandon Graham leveled Kenny Pickett not once, but twice, his first two-sack game since New Year’s Day in 2022, when he had a pair against the New Orleans Saints, in the Eagles; 31-0 blasting of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

His thoughts after decking the Raiders quarterback?

“It felt good,” he said. “I was like, ‘Dang, Kenny, I’m sorry, but brother you’re in the way,’” laughed Graham afterward. “It was cool though. It was cool to go out there and talk some stuff and have some fun and of course making plays because it’s been a while. It’s definitely been a while being here five weeks. I feel like training camp is over and I feel like myself now.”

Graham was 34 then. It came against the New Orleans Saints, a game the Eagles lost 20-10. He had a career-high 11 sacks that season. He’s 37 now. His career was over in March when he made his emotional retirement speech. Then, months later, his career was resurrected. He returned on Oct. 21.

Brandon Graham Providing Inspiration To Teammates

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“I’m just happy to go out there and have fun with the guys,” he said. “It was cool. I feel like my training camp’s been over now, and I’m just trying to contribute, if it’s on the field, off the field, whatever it is, just to try to help the guys. And we’re having some fun right now, and I’m happy we got back into the win column.”

Graham thought he’d be back playing his usual defensive end post. Instead, when Jalen Carter went out two weeks ago to rest his ailing shoulders, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio moved him to defensive tackle, a mostly new position for him.

“Him coming back this late in his career, having returned and doing what he’s doing, it just shows the selflessness in him,” said linebacker Zack Baun, who notched his second interception of the season during the game. “He just wants to do what’s best for this team, whether it’s playing inside, playing a three-tech which he’s never done in his long career, or playing the edge, he can do it all. He just wants what’s best for the team, and that’s really cool.”

The win ended the Eagles’ three-game losing streak, put them at 9-5, and inched them closer to repeating as NFC East champions. They held the Raiders to just 75 yards, the first time an Eagles defense held a team under 100 yards since a long-ago team allowed the Chicago Cardinals just 49 yards on Dec. 4, 1955.

It was also the first shutout by an Eagles defense since Dec. 30, 2018, when they beat the then-Washington Redskins, 24-0. That’s some pretty memorable stuff, though Graham’s achievement will be remembered, too.

“It’s inspirational for me, because you’re never too old,’ said defensive tackle Jordan Davis. “I know Philip Rivers is playing today (laughs), but like truly, it’s like a mindset. BG just comes in here to work. You guys know that. You’ve all been here for years. You’ve seen it.

“I just love that for him because he’s getting that juice, he’s getting that flow back. BG, he never lost a step. He’s coming out here and being a dominant force, coming in for an injured Jalen Carter. It’s like, he’s not supposed to be here, but he’s doing it. That’s selfless. We couldn’t ask for more.”

