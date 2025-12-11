Eagles Without Jalen Carter And Lane Johnson To Start Week

PHILADELPHIA - With a short week after Monday’s disappointing 22-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the slumping Philadelphia Eagles started preparation for Week 15 with a walkthrough practice on Wednesday.

The 8-5 Eagles will try to halt a rare three-game losing streak in the Nick Sirianni era on Sunday when they host the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Raiders have dropped seven straight and recently fired Chip Kelly, the former Eagles coach from 2013 to 2015, on Nov. 23.

Kelly served as the offensive coordinator under veteran head coach Pete Carroll and was replaced by long-time NFL assistant Greg Olson, who served as the quarterbacks coach before being elevated to interim OC.

Olson is no neophyte, however, as he’s served as an OC in Detroit, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, and two previous stints with the Raiders over a 35-year coaching career.

Olson may also be working with backup Kenny Pickett due to a shoulder injury to starter Geno Smith.

Smith is dealing with the injury and Carroll wouldn't rule him out yet but the QB1 was unable to practice on Wednesday, while Pickett, who was Jalen Hurts’ backup during the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX-winning season, got all the first-team work.

Eagles Still Without Two Top Stars

Jalen Carter takes the field. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The Eagles’ first practice report of the week was an estimation, and both defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders) and right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) were listed in the did not participate category.

Left Guard Landon Dickerson (calf) was estimated as limited. Dickerson was forced to leave Monday’s game for 11 offensive snaps after straining his calf before returning. Veteran Brett Toth, who has done an excellent job as a backup center and guard this season, subbed in for Dickerson.

Estimated as full participants on Wednesday were Mike linebacker Zack Baun (hand) and long snapper Charley Hughlett (abdomen).

Hughlett had his 21-day practice window opened before the practice and is expected to be activated off injured reserve for Sunday’s game.

The Eagles waived LS Cal Adomitis on Tuesday, who replaced Hughlett over the last nine games.

Also, rookie offensive tackle Myles Hinton’s 21-day practice window expired on Wednesday without the Eagles adding the sixth-round pick to the 53-man roster. That means Hinton reverts back to IR and is shit down for the rest of the season.

