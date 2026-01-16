Five Questions The Eagles' Offensive Coordinator Candidates Should Ask

PHILADELPHIA – There could be an influx of youth coming in this spring’s draft on the offensive side of the ball for the Eagles, which should make it just one more reason the offensive coordinator position should be attractive for anyone considering applying for the job.

Forget the pressure and scrutiny the job will bring. They better have the Nakobe Dean philosophy on pressure.

“We look at ourselves like diamonds,” said the Eagles linebacker, referring to him and his defensive teammates. “We were made under pressure. We’re supposed to perform in high-pressure situations, no matter if it’s week in and week out, we’re supposed to perform.”

Perhaps the biggest plus to taking the OC job is that the last two hires made from outside the organization went on to become head coaches. They were Shane Steichen (Colts) and Kellen Moore (Saints).

“My job as a coach, and I take this very seriously, is to try to develop coaches as much as I can to help them reach their goals, just like I want to do with the players on our team,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “You'll try to develop, and you'll try to do all those different things, but we have a win-now mode, and we have a win-now team with all the great players that we have. Everything's going to be thought about [of], ‘How do we win the 2026 season?’”

That’s the question an OC candidate will be asked.

Eagles Brass Should Be Ready For These Questions

Eagles GM Howie Roseman (left) and head coach Nick Sirianni talk about the end of the 2025 season. | Ed Kraccz/Eagles on SI

In turn, the OC candidate should have a few of his own. Here are five:

-Will I have autonomy to run the offense with my system and my concepts? Sirianni may have given away some of that answer on Thursday. And it sounded like a yes.

“I think it's best for the football team when I'm the head football coach and [am] able to give my expertise on whatever it may be: tackling, taking the ball away, protecting the football, anything on offense,” he said. “It could be anything, special teams. You have to be so intertwined as the leader of an organization. You have to be so intertwined with every different thing. We will see where all that goes as far as that goes, but we've had a lot of success doing it differently.”

- Can I bring some of my own staff? Sirianni’s answer to that was it is too soon to make that call. It depends on who they hire and how comfortable they are with any suggestions made by the new guy.

-Is Jalen Hurts still in play as a running threat? The QB didn’t run much this past season. A new OC should want to know why.

-What’s the A.J. plan? GM Howie Roseman indicated that the Eagles won’t be giving away a great receiver like A.J. Brown. The new OC would probably like that plan.

-What’s up at tight end? Currently, the Eagles are set to lose Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, so what’s going to happen at a key position in every OC’s scheme?

