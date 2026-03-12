Instant Reaction: Eagles Make Landon Dickerson Contract Change

The Philadelphia Eagles made another intriguing move on Thursday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Eagles agreed to a revised two-year deal with three-time Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson worth "around" $36 million for the 2026 and 2027 seasons with a chance to reach $39 million with incentives, which he was previously owed.

"The Eagles and three-time Pro Bowl OG Landon Dickerson have agreed to a revised two-year contract at around $36M, per sources," Fowler wrote. "He was previously due $39M in 2026-27 but can hit that with 2027 incentives. He’s due $15.7M this year and is no longer under contract in 2028."

The Eagles updated the deal

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) plays against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Why is this the case? Let's dive in to what it means for Philadeplhia.

Dickerson had previously signed a four-year, $84 million deal with a potential out after the 2026 season. The deal covered the 2027 and 2028 seasons as well, including a salary cap hit of just over $18 million in 2028. In 2026, he was scheduled to have a salary cap hit of just over $10.2 million and in 2027, he was scheduled to have a salary cap hit of just over $14 million, per Spotrac. From a cash perspective, he was scheduled to get $19 million in 2026, $20 million in 2027 and $21 million in 2028.

From Fowler's report, it sounds like what the Eagles and Dickerson agreed to was essentially to get rid of the 2028 season from the deal and alter the money for the next two seasons a tad. Fowler reported that Dickerson is now due $15.7 million in 2026.

From a salary cap perspective, it hasn't been shared yet how it impacts Philadelphia. But after rumors swirled about Dickerson potentially retiring this offseason, it's not too shocking that the two sides came together to work out a deal that removes part of the deal a few years from now. If Dickerson was potentially considering retirement ahead of the 2026 season, that doesn't bode well for the 2028 campaign. Now, of course, things can change. He's just 27 years old. But on first look, it doesn't appear as though the Eagles altered the money too much over the next two years, more so moved it around a bit. The big thing is removing the 2028 season.