Eagles' Contract 'Revision' With Landon Dickerson Acknowledges Uncertain Future

PHILADELPHIA - Any additional cap space, no matter how minimal, is going to help Howie Roseman as the Eagles’ GM navigates through this offseason.

That said, the tweak of Landon Dickerson’s contract, which will essentially serve as a $3 million pay cut for the 2026 season, with an opportunity to earn it back a year later in incentives, in exchange for hitting free agency a year earlier than expected in 2028, feels more like an acknowledgement of the three-time Pro Bowl left guard’s future.

The details of the "revised" two-year contract worth approximately $36 million reduces Dickerson's cash outlay over the next two years

Dickerson, 27, fought through a difficult season in 2025, tied to multiple injuries to his back and ankle while also undergoing knee surgery last August.

After the Eagles’ playoff loss to San Francisco in January, Dickerson expressed some doubt about his future and considered his football mortality in the weeks that followed before deciding to return to the Eagles for the 2026 season.

Stem Cells

Pro Bowl LG Landon Dickerson talks to reporters after practice on July 25, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Like teammate Cam Jurgens, Dickerson recently visited the BioXcellerator Clinic in Colombia to receive stem cell treatment, in the hopes of helping with some of his health issues.

The Eagles have lost backup offensive linemen Brett Toth to San Francisco and Matt Pryor to Arizona in free agency, and there is no obvious heir apparent for Dickerson on the roster, although there are some young players to work with including interior lineman Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin, as well as OT prospects like Cam Williams, Myles Hinton and Hollin Pierce.

The latter, though, seens more like a Jeff Stoutlnd mindset as the Eagles reppare to shift to more of a stretch running scheme that will require more movement and athleticism than pure power.

The offensive line, under the direction of new position coach Chris Kuper after Stoutland decided to leave the organization after 13 seasons, is the favorite to be addressed by the Eagles with the No. 23 overall pick in the NFL Draft in April.