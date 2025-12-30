Jake Elliott's Rebound Highlights Strong Week 17 From Eagles' Special Teams

The Eagles’ defense was Batman, the muscular superhero with the really cool utility belt. In the role of Robin, the underrated sidekick to Batman, were the Eagles’ special teams.

Philly knocked off the Buffalo Bills 13-12 because Vic Fangio’s defense didn’t let Josh Allen’s offense breathe much. It was suffocating. Michael Clay’s special teams were equally electric, starting with much-maligned kicker Jake Elliott, who made two clutch field goals in harsh weather conditions.

Punter Braden Mann was also fantastic and should be in the running for the NFC Special Team Player of the Week, which will be announced on Wednesday. He totaled 388 yards on seven punts (55.4 average), including two punts of 60-plus yards (65 and 62) and two punts inside the 20-yard line to the Bills '10 and 17.

“Braden's been punting great all year, and he's shown being in the northeast,” said Clay. “When he started his career with the Jets, obviously he (had) to be able to go to Buffalo and (punt in) some bad scenarios. For him to go out there and punt like that is not really a shock because I see it every day, how hard he works, trying to perfect his craft throughout the entirety of it, whether it's windy, whether it's snowy, whether it's rain, Braden's out there and he just gives it his all.”

Mann would have had a third boot inside the 20, at the 1, but Cam Latu made a mistake by trying to down a ball without realizing his toe was on the goal line leading to a touchback. It was the only error for Clay’s units.

Punter's Performace Part of Strong Outing For Special Teams

Punter Braden Mann gets set as the Philadelphia Eagles work out in preparation for the Super Bowl at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. | William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Elliott and Mann, there was the game-winning blocked PAT by Jalen Carter, who elevated to great, though unknown, heights, to swat a kick down with his left hand. Asked if he knew the kind of hops Carter possessed, Clay said, “Shoot, we've all seen that high school video where [DT Jalen Carter] he does the 360. I am not worried about JC's athletic ability. He's a freak of nature out there.”

It was Elliott’s performance that was probably the most refreshing highlight given his struggles this season. His two field goals came from 47 yards for a 10-0 lead with 5:03 to play in the second quarter and from 28 with just eight ticks left in the first half for a 13-0 lead.

Those two kicks, along with his one PAT, allowed him to reach 1,000 career points to become just the second player in franchise history to accomplish that feat, joining kicker David Akers, who had 1,323 from 1999-2010.

“He had a great week of work,” said Clay. “That 47-yarder was really well struck right down the middle right there. Then to come in that 28 yarder, it kind of changes the angle. It is not as easy as people perceive it to be, but to go out there even with the extra point, he just had a really good week of work.

“You're not an NFL kicker for nine years if you don't sink to your fundamentals. ...Jake obviously has hit many important field goals here for the franchise. Getting over that thousand-point mark is something not to frown upon, and he's just a diligent worker.”

