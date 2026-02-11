Examining The Eagles' Fifth-Year Option Decisions On Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith

PHILADELPHIA - The 2023 NFL Draft class is up to bat when it comes to fifth-year team options this offseason. For the Philadelphia Eagles, that means two decisions at what are generally considered premium positions.

The Eagles selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall in the 2023 draft and followed that by taking edge rusher Nolan Smith at No. 30. The organization has until May 1 to exercise the options.

The decisions are not as simple as they may seem for either player.

In the case of Carter, two Pro Bowl berths have exploded his projected fifth-year salary under the option.

The option system is tiered from 1 to 4 based on performance over the first three seasons of a player's career.

Tier 1 is reserved for players who are selected to two or more Pro Bowls, a resume that turns the fifth-year option into the equivalent of a franchise tag salary at their respective position from the 2026 season.

Carter reached that bar after being selected to the Pro Bowl teams after the 2024 and 2025 seasons and Spotrac.com has estimated his projected fifth-year option rate at $27.42 million, the highest of the 2023 class, even outpacing No. 1 overall quarterback Bryce Young, whose fifth-year option is projected at $27.02M.

Obviously, there is little chance the Eagles will take Carter into the fifth year at the $27.42M cost. Most just assume that the Eagles will extend the star this offseason because being proactive with their top players is the way Philadelphia typically does business.

However, Carter is coming off a season in which he struggled with persistent pain in both shoulders and was limited to 12 of a potential 18 games.

To get back on the field, Carter got Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy on both shoulders in December to treat the pain and weakness that was hindering his performance.

That medical issue could complicate things moving forward with any potential extension, meaning the Eagles may pick up the option as a placeholder and kick the can down the road for one more season to make sure Carter is back to himself physically.

Cost-Effective Extension?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Smith is more straightforward with a projected option of $14.42 million, which is Tier 4. That means no Pro Bowls and the failure to reach 75% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps in two of his first three seasons, or 50% in all three campaigns.

Smith topped out at 52% of the snaps in his second season and didn’t reach the barrier during his rookie campaign or in 2025, meaning his fifth-year option price is the five-year average of the third to 25th highest-paid players at his position.

The Eagles might be interested in a cost-effective extension for Smith this offseason but that’s a two-way street and the player could bet on himself in Year 4 with the idea a big season could generate much bigger money down the road.

If Philadelphia pays pending unrestricted free agent Jaelan Phillips significant money this offseason and believes in Jalyx Hunt’s long-term upside, Smith’s future with the team could also be affected.

In the case of Smith, excercising the fifth-yera option may be palatable enough to hedge any bet on Hunt. However is $20M plus is on the table for Phillips, the Eagles may just decline the option and see what 2026 looks like for Smith.

