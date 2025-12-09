Jalen Carter's Absence Opens Door For Eagles Rookie To Be Active In Week 14

LOS ANGELES – The last time Eagles defensive tackle Ty Robinson was active on game day was more than a month ago. That streak ended on Monday night when he wasn’t among the inactives for Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The head space that I’m in, that, if the opportunity presents itself and they’re gonna give it to me, then my expectation and end goal is to make the most of it,” said the rookie fourth-round pick earlier in the week. “Whatever they need me to do, I’m gonna do it.”

The Eagles inactives are defensive end Josh Uche for a second straight week, running back A.J. Dillon, for the fifth time in the last six games, cornerback Mac McWilliams, Sam Howell, who will serve as the emergency quarterback, and heavyweights, right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter’s absence, due to platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections in both shoulders last week, opened the door for Robinson to add to the 35 defensive snaps he has played this season.

Rookie Hoping To Get Feet Wet

Eagles rookie defensive lineman Ty Robinson speaks with reporters after practice on July 29, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

“You gotta get your feet wet and I’m ready to dive all the way in, learn the things I’m supposed to learn,” he said. “Obviously practice and games are two different things, but I got to learn a lot in that Giants game the first time we played them. I feel like I’ve been stacking brick by brick every week and every practice. This is a great opportunity and chance to showcase that.”

That Giants on Oct. 26 was the last time he was active. He logged seven snaps. Robinson said that he has learned a lot since arriving from Nebraska in the draft.

“I’ve definitely trajected in the right way,” he said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of extra work with the people in this building to continue that growth. They just say your opportunity will come, your time will come, and when it does, make the most of it. That’s what I’ve been doing, working hard and waiting for this moment. Hopefully, it’s the start of something great.”

Robinson knew that playing time could be hard to come by when he arrived the 111th overall pick last April.

“I understand that we have a solid room,” he said. “I definitely knew that I would have to work really hard to have any chance to be on that field. Obviously, when the Eagles selected me, they thought I could do that. They believe in me, and I believe in myself. I just gotta go do it, let go, be free, go out there and prove that I can do that.”

