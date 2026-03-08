Are The Eagles Open For Business With Jalen Carter?

Typically, the lede of an NFL story is not going to involve Newton’s Third Law, but there are clear signals that’s where the Eagles are after signing a massive extension with defensive tackle Jordan Davis with free agency looming.

If every action creates a reaction, Davis' massive extension could result in something few were considering.

Philadelphia has three excellent defensive tackles eligible for extensions, and the thought was that Davis and his uber-talented teammate at both Georgia and with the Eagles, Jalen Carter, would be the second-contract foundations of the Eagles’ defensive interior.

That would leave Moro Ojomo to try to replicate Milton Williams’ big-money path in free agency after the 2026 season.

A Change In Plans?

Eagles second-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo takes the practice field for the Eagles' first practice of training camp on July 24, 2024. | By Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Now, there’s a growing belief around the league that Carter is available, with GM Howie Roseman weighing an extension for Carter that should far surpass Davis’ three-year, $78 million stunner.

Of course, that’s the numbers spin from Davis’ camp of what is really a four-year, $91M deal when you factor in Davis’ fifth-year option that is folded into the contract.

Even with that context, though, Davis is now a top-10 DT when it comes to salary, and Carter will be shooting for No. 1. Meanwhile, because of his two Pro Bowl selections, Carter’s fifth-year option in 2027 is over $27M, more than Davis’ $13M figure this season.

The point is that Carter is going to be next-level expensive with his agent Drew Rosenhaus pushing to reset the DT market.

There’s enough concern over Carter’s occasional maturity issues, conditioning troubles and his down season in 2025 tied to the persistent shoulder pain that forced him to seek Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment, that the Eagles are considering a next chapter of Davis, Ojomo, and the potential assets they could get back for Carter.

Already, the word around the league was that the Eagles would have sent Carter to Dallas last August if they could have convinced the Cowboys to trade Micah Parsons inside the NFC East.

Dallas had no interest in moving Parsons within the division, and the Penn State product was ultimately dealt to Green Bay creating plausible deniability.

A superstar like Parsons is one thing, however. Similarly, there were also rumors that Carter was tagged to be included in a potential Maxx Crosby trade with Las Vegas before he was moved to Baltimore for two first-round picks.

Being in the position they are in, the Raiders were focused on draft capital, and there is no evidence that the Eagles got serious in those discussions, which came down to the Ravens and Cowboys.

Now comes word that the Eagles are fielding calls on Carter, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

And that’s code for the Eagles are open for business with their most talented defender.

The price could be Crosby-level steep for any suitors so there is no guarantee Carter can or will be moved but it's no longer crazy to entertain the thought.