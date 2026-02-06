Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson Updates Raise Alarms for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have already lost a key piece of the franchise. Could another be out the door as well?

Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland opted to exit the organization during Super Bowl Week after 13 years with the franchise. The loss of Stoutland was surprising enough, but he may not be the only guy out the door.

On Thursday, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane shared a new episode of "unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane" and gave an update on Lane Johnson, who missed a chunk of the 2025 season and it's unclear if he'll be back for another season. In the process, McLane also noted that Landon Dickerson's future with the team is up in the air, as well.

"In terms of Lane and his future, here's what I can say, he's definitely not sure if he's coming back or not is the impression I get," McLane said. "You would think this would maybe make it a little less likely. Does he want to have to — not start all over — with Lane Johnson, just kind of put him out there on an island. I don't think that's a huge thing.

The Eagles could look very different

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Tyler Steen (56) and guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"And he may kind of embrace the changes that are going to be made in terms of run blocking, but it could take the Eagles basically showing them how much he means to them for him to be back for another season. And you know, I think he's kind of earned that right. ... I keep leaning that he will be back for a last season. Landon Dickerson may be even more of a question mark for me."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo followed up and noted that Dickerson's future is up in the air right now.

"An offseason of significant change for the Eagles could include G Landon Dickerson‘s uncertain future. Jeff McLane mentions here Dickerson’s no certainty to return. I’ve heard some of the same. Only 27 and five years into his career but his body has been through a lot. TBD," Garafolo wrote.

So, it sounds like the Eagles don't just have one significant offensive lineman to worry about, but two. Plus, Stoutland is already out the door. All eyes are going to be on Philadelphia.

