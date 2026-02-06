Jeff Stoutland's Exit Left Eagles All-Pro 'Heartbroken'

It's no secret the impact that Jeff Stoutland has had on the Philadelphia Eagles over the last 13 years.

This is a guy with two Super Bowl rings, but his impact goes much further than just between the white lines. Stoutland joined the franchise back in 2013 and after 13 years announced his exit from his role on X on Wednesday night.

"Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end," Stoutland wrote. "When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out."

The Eagles were fortunate to have him. In Philadelphia, he has helped to develop guys from little-known prospects to full-blown superstars. One example is Jordan Mailata. He's a former rugby player who came over in the International Player Pathway Program and while working under Stoutland has developed into one of the very best linemen in the league in general. When asked about Stoutland's exit on Thursday, Mailata opened up and noted that he's "heartbroken," while speaking to PHLY Eagles.

"Immediately, I bawled by eyes out," Mailata said. "Taked to Stout and I couldn't formulate a sentence, I was just crying. And I told told him, you know, I'll come and see him as soon as I got back home. A lot of people asked me to make a statement. Right now, I just, online at least, social media, I don't think there are enough words to put in a social media post on how I think of the man and how much he has helped change my life. So, I'm to be honest, selfishly I'm very heartbroken."

Jason Kelce has a similar sentiment on X on Wednesday.

"There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland," Kelce wrote. "The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success. More importantly, we became incredibly close as people. It was more than just coaching and teaching, it was his presence and sense of urgency that was unaccepting of mediocrity and potential left behind. He will undoubtedly be missed inside the building, and everyone that played for him. I am [incredibly] grateful to have played for Stout, 1 of 1 coach and person. I love you coach."

The Eagles lost a legendary member of the coaching staff on Wednesday.

