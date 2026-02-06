Brandon Graham Thinks Eagles Starter is Leaving

The Philadelphia Eagles have a handful of high-impact pending free agents to think about as the offseason really starts to pick up steam.

Jaelan Phillips has gotten the most buzz of anyone so far this offseason, but he isn't the only player heading to the open market who was good for the Eagles in 2025. Homegrown linebacker Nakobe Dean has spent the last four seasons in Philadelphia after being selected in the third round of the 2022 National Football League Draft. In 2025, Dean played in 10 games — including eight starts — and had one pass defended, two forced fumbles, four sacks, 55 total tackles and six quarterback hits.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

With Zack Baun on a long-term deal and the Eagles selecting Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it'll be interesting to see if the front office also decides to pay to keep Dean around. On Wednesday, Eagles team legend Brandon Graham spoke to PHLY Eagles and was asked to set the odds of a few of the pending free agents returning. For Dean, Graham didn't give a new deal great odds.

The Eagles LB is a pending free agent

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"That's more of a 30 percent," Graham said when asked what he thinks the chances are Dean returns in free agency.

If Dean ends up leaving the franchise, that will be a tough hit. On the bright side, the Eagles do have a linebacker duo of Baun and Campbell that was among the best in football early on before Dean returned from injury. But the Eagles did insert Dean into the lineup for a reason. He's 25 years old and can blow up an opposing defensive line with his speed.

If he does end up leaving, that would be tough. The Eagles have holes elsewhere, so it makes sense that Graham doesn't think the odds are high. The offseason is still early, though. Anything could happen at this point.

More NFL: Jeff Stoutland's Exit Left Eagles All-Pro 'Heartbroken'