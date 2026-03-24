It’s Pro Day season, and Tuesday, there are several that could see the Eagles scouting staff fanned out across the country. Here are some of the pro days scheduled, with some prospects who could intrigue the Eagles when the three-day draft begins on April 23.

AUBURN

Keldric Faulk. The edge rusher with a sturdy build of 6-6, 276 pounds, is just 20 years old. He has been praised for his leadership, accountability, and character, per NFL Media. Those traits, along with his age, are some that the Eagles tend to gravitate towards. Could he be the surprise first-round pick? If so, general manager Howie Roseman will likely need to move up to nab him, though Daniel Jeremiah has him ranked No. 32 in the latest list of his top 50 prospects.

BOISE STATE

Casey Kaga. With the Eagles expected to build depth on the offensive line, perhaps this 6-6, 310-pound offensive tackle bears keeping an eye on when the draft reaches day 3.

CINCINNATI

Joe Royer. The 6-5, 247-pound tight end isn’t being talked enough about for an Eagles team expected to draft a tight end with one of their four picks on the first two days.

Dontay Corleone. The Eagles love to add to the trenches, and the defensive tackle with the Godfather name could be a name to watch somewhere on Day 3. Maybe they take a flier on a player at this position in the sixth round, as they did with Moro Ojomo in the seventh three years ago.

Jake Golday. He is one of the top linebackers in the draft, probably one gone on Day 2, which is likely higher than what the Eagles will spend if they try to add to an already strong room.

Cyrus Allen: A productive 2025 season, with 661 yards and 12 touchdowns in Big 12 games will have the receiver on the radar of some teams. Perhaps even the Eagles’.

Tight Ends, Receivers Aplenty At March 24 Pro Days

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville wideout Chris Bell (WO03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

IOWA STATE

Domonique Orange. Another defensive tackle that could interest the Eagles on Day 3 or in the undrafted phase if he slips.

LOUISVILLE

Chris Bell. Some have mocked him to the Eagles in Round 2. The 6-2, 222-pound receiver has speed, physicality, and strong hands.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Justin Joly. A tight end some mock drafts have going to the Eagles on Day 2.

NOTRE DAME

Eli Raridon. Another tight end who will likely be on the Eagles’ draft board.

Malachi Fields. A receiver on Day 3? Maybe the big-bodied Fields falls that far and Eagles can’t resist.

TEXAS

Anthony Hill. He’s going to be gone by the time the Eagles turn their attention to the linebacker position – if they do. He is No. 37 on Jeramiah’s top 50 prospect list.

CONNECTICUT

Skyler Bell. After a solid Combine, Bell is playing himself in a possible second-round pick by receiver-needy teams. He had 1,278 receiving yards last year with 13 touchdowns.

Joe Fagnano. The expectation is the Eagles will add a quarterback late in the draft or in the undrafted phase, and maybe the Williamsport, Pa., native shows enough during his pro day to warrant consideration. He made 44 college starts, so he has experience.