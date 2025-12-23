New Kicker Won't Be Under Eagles Christmas Tree This Week

There won’t be a kicker under the Eagles Christmas tree this week. They are sticking with same model they’ve had for the past nine years. Jake Elliott isn’t going anywhere.

“A lot of confidence in Jake,” said head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday. “I love the roster the way it is and like I said, I have a ton of confidence in him with Jake and that he'll rebound from whatever setbacks that he has.”

There’s not many enticing names on the kicking market if the Eagles were inclined to explore.

Does Michael Badgley, Matt Prater, Zane Gonzalex, Cade York, or Austin Siebert send chills down anyone’s spine?

After a hot start, there have been plenty of setbacks for Elliott, who will turn 31 on Jan. 21. He was perfect on all his kicks, field goals, and PATs through six weeks. It was a streak that included making all four of his kicks above 50 yards in the first two games of the year.

That was an encouraging start considering he was just 1-for-7 from 50-plus yards last season.

Jake Elliott's Fast Start Has Melted Away

Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) gets set to kick a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field.

Since those first six games, Elliott has gone ice-cold. It started indoors when he missed a 42-yard try at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. He’s been wide left or wide right in four of the last five games, including going 0-for-2 in Saturday’s win over the Commanders.

Elliott can quite figure out what his issues have been, and that’s probably a concern. He said in the aftermath of the 29-18 win over Washington that wrapped up a second straight NFC East title, that it wasn’t anything mental that he’s going through.

“No,” he said. “Honestly, not at all. So that’s kind of what’s frustrating about it, I don’t feel like that at all. I kind of wish it was, it’d be easier to fix. It’s something I’ll have to go take a deep dive on and watch the film. No one is harder on themselves than I am. So like I said, it’s frustrating, and I gotta be better.”

He said that it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Eagles brought in some competition because, he said, “it’s a production-based business.”

Sirianni has other ideas. He’s going to love him up instead.

“I think it's always important that everybody needs to know they're loved and appreciated,” said the coach. “My love and appreciation for Jake isn't just when you guys ask me questions about it, but also in times like this, you want to make sure you reconfirm those things. And I think we've seen Jake have – he's had such a great career with so many highs, but like any player, he's had some moments of struggle as well, and all I've ever seen him do was get up out of that and rise from that.”

Sirianni acknowledged Elliott’s struggles last year, but correctly pointed out the postseason Elliott had, when he made 10-of-11 field goals in four games. He did, however, miss three of his 16 PAT tries in the playoffs.

In the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, he made two field goals from 48 yards and another from 50.

“I know he went through some struggles last year and ended up having however many field goals and extra points in the Super Bowl and in the NFC championship game,” said Sirianni. “So, I have no doubt in my mind of the competitor he is and the way and how mentally tough he is to be able to rise from this situation as well.”

