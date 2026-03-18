NFL Mock Draft: Eagles Find Lane Johnson Heir at No. 23

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line wasn't at full strength for much of the 2025 National Football League season.

Lane Johnson only was able to play in 10 games due to injury. Cam Jurgens only was able to play in 14 games. Landon Dickerson was only able to play in 15 games. There were some rumors early this offseason that Johnson and Dickerson were considering retirement. Fortunately, both are sticking around. While this is the case, with both Johnson and Dickerson at least considering retirement this offseason, Philadelphia needs to think ahead for the offensive line.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. shared a new mock draft and predicted that the Eagles will find a potential long-term solution for the offensive line with the No. 23 pick by selecting offensive tackle Max Iheanachor out of Arizona State.

The Eagles need to add more OL firepower

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"No. 23. Philadelphia Eagles," Kiper wrote. "Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State. Iheanachor had 31 starts at Arizona State, but he didn't play much football before that, picking up the sport late. He'll need time to reach his potential in the NFL. But what better way to develop than learning behind an elite right tackle in Lane Johnson? Iheanachor plays with quick feet -- he ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash at 6-6 and 321 pounds -- and great length. He could provide swing tackle depth in Year 1 before eventually taking over for Johnson on the right side in the future."

Iheanachor played in 32 games throughout his college career for Arizona State. Finding someone to learn from Johnson for a year and potentially take over afterward would be a dream scenario. The Eagles have been fortunate to have one of the best offensive lines in football over the last few years. It's been a staple for the team.

In 2025, injuries played a significant role and the line wasn't as good as expected which had a serious impact on the offense in general. Keeping Johnson and Dickerson is going to be massive for the 2026 season, but the Eagles still need to be thinking ahead. This prediction from Kiper would help in that case.