PHILADELPHIA -- Of the 30 players the Eagles invited as tryout participants to their 2026 Rookie Minicamp, five were veterans.

That group — most notably offensive guard Michael Jordan, running backs Khalil Herbert and Elijah Mitchell, EDGE Isaiah Thomas, and WR Jha’Quan Jackson — underscored some of the depth concerns GM Howie Roseman sees on his current 90-man roster.

The Eagles are currently sitting at around 87 players, leaving some room to add talent from the group. Further roster flexibility is expected post-June 1, when roster maneuvers involving veterans such as A.J. Brown and Brandon Graham could open up additional spots.

A few players who participated in last week’s minicamp are expected to be signed in the coming days as the Eagles continue to shore up its roster.

One of the most glaring needs remains interior offensive line depth, particularly at guard. The departure of versatile veteran backup Brett Toth to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency (via a one-year deal in March) has left a noticeable hole in experienced depth behind starters Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen and Cam Jurgens.

An Insurance Policy

New Eagles OL coach Chris Kuper works with Markell Bell and others at rookie camp on May 1, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Right now, the “veteran” interior options consist largely of center-centric developmental players Drew Kendall and Jake Majors, the undersized Willie Lampkin, and unproven rookies like sixth-round pick Micah Morris and undrafted free agent Jaeden Roberts.

That entire group has a combined total of just one NFL start — Kendall’s lone appearance in Week 18 last season.

While some of the team’s taller offensive tackles (Myles Hinton, Hollin Pierce) could eventually project inside, they also bring zero game experience at guard. The lack of proven, plug-and-play bodies was evident throughout last season whenever injuries or rest days hit the starters and now it's a more precarious situation.

Enter Michael Jordan — not the Basketball Hall of Famer, but the seventh-year Ohio State product who has logged 46 career NFL starts since entering the league as a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019.

The 6-6, 312-pound guard has bounced around (Bengals, Panthers, Patriots, Buccaneers) but has shown he can hold his own as a starter. At 28 years old, it’s fair to wonder how much Jordan has left in the tank after a journeyman career. However, he remains a viable option: he started 20 games over the last two seasons, including nine with Tampa Bay in 2025 (718 snaps) and 11 with New England in 2024 (684 snaps). He also has prior familiarity with new Eagles pass-game coordinator Josh Grizzard from their time together in Tampa.

PFF data highlights a clear profile: Jordan has consistently graded better as a pass protector than a run blocker in recent seasons. In 2025, he posted a solid 71.0 pass-blocking grade (19th among 81 qualified guards) despite an overall grade of 49.7. His run-blocking grade lagged at 39.3. That skill set could complement Philadelphia’s zone-heavy scheme, where pass protection remains paramount for protecting Jalen Hurts on designed rollouts and quick-game concepts.

Bringing Jordan in on a low-risk veteran minimum deal makes sense as an insurance policy. It allows the younger prospects breathing room to develop without being thrown into the fire prematurely.

With the offensive line investments from the 2025 and 2026 drafts still largely unproven on the interior, adding a battle-tested body like Jordan feels like a pragmatic, Howie Roseman-style move to bridge the gap and keep the unit more equipped to head into the season.