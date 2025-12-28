On The Eagles' Developmental Front: Undrafted Rookie Brandon Johnson Is Opening Eyes

For the second consecutive game, the Eagles have elevated defensive back Brandon Johnson from the practice squad for Sunday’s battle with 11-4 Buffalo in what’s expected to be a rainy Highmark Stadium.

That kind of back-end roster movement is generally not going to generate headlines. In this case, it does reveal some significant developmental steps for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound undrafted rookie out of Oregon.

The speedy defensive back made his NFL debut last Saturday against Washington, playing five snaps on defense and four more on special teams.

The playing time was not significant by any means, but it did highlight what the Eagles’ defensive coaches are seeing with Johnson, 22, player who combines smarts and speed on the back end.

Before finishing his college career by starting eight games for the Big Ten champions, Johnson spent three years at Duke, where he spent most of his time as a safety and earned a degree in sociology.

In camp the Eagles started Johnson inn the slot but if you watched the North Carolina native’s first NFL defensive action against the Commanders closely, it came at safety.

You should also note that when the Eagles elevated Johnson on Saturday, they labeled him a “defensive back,” a small tip of the hat to the versatility they believe the rookie has developed behind the scenes.

In the Vic Fangio scheme, free safety and slot CB are somewhat mirrored positions, and something that Philadelphia believes star slot Cooper DeJean can toggle between seamlessly if needed.

One of the reasons the Eagles acquired veteran backup Michael Carter was the belief that he could not only provide insurance for DeJean but also serve as the fourth safety on game days.

Gameday Help

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (42) and cornerback Mac McWilliams (22) tackle Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Johnson has essentially passed fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams, a healthy scratch for the past seven games, on the depth chart when it comes to immediacy.

That’s not to say McWilliams, who has cross-trained at slot and outside CB, can’t regain his footing in the offseason (he’s still on the 53, and Johnson remains on the practice squad), but it does signal that the undrafted Johnson is now relevant in the developmental plans for the Eagles.

“For one he’s super hard-working and always wanting to learn,” Carter said of his young teammate, “[He] asks a lot of questions, something I did coming in as a young guy, just wanting to learn and get better from my peers.”

Carter also noted what Johnson has at his disposal.

“He’s around a lot of good players. …He’s got so many high-level ball players to kind of pick our brains and everything like that.

“I think he’s got all the tools, quickness, and ability to cover. And then, the guys our size, being willing tacklers and everything like that. [He’s] not afraid of contact so I feel like he’s just putting it together and doing that at the right time.”

