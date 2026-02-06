On the Eagles: Jeffrey Lurie's Suggestive Management Style Feels More Like A Mandate This Time

The start of the Eagles’ offseason has a familiar feel, but this time the groundhog has popped up to signal substantive change.

Coming off the collapse of 2023, the organization had a real intent to evolve what had become a stale offense, only to reverse course after four games to find that better execution and an almost overbearing approach to ball security could win at the highest level, albeit with a small margin for error along the way.

The sequel to a Super Bowl LIX championship proved unsuccessful and maybe worse, less-than aesthetic.

The organization's reign atop the NFL will end on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

The difference between the aftermath of 2023 and the similar mindset after underachieving in 2025 is the conviction at the top of the flow chart.

Come hell or high water, the Eagles' offense is going to change in 2026 and add in more modern concepts under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

If you rewind to the hiring of Kellen Moore from outside the organization for the 2024 championship campaign, hindsight provides the clarity that the Eagles were just sticking their toes into the pool of real change.

The best indication of that was Moore brought along only two assistants with him, long-time, right-hand man Doug Nussmeier as the quarterbacks coach, and offensive assistant Kyle Valero.

Real Autonomy

Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Sean Mannion is shown congratulating quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 7, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 27-13. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This time, Mannion, despite having only two years of coaching experience, is being given far more autonomy to implement his expected Shanahan-like offensive system.

Already, the rebuilding of the offensive coaching staff includes newcomers Josh Grizzard at passing game coordinator and Ryan Mahaffey at run game/coordinator/tight ends coach, leaving five-year Sirianni stalwarts Jeff Stoutland and Jason Michael, as well as Parks Frazier, on the outside, looking in.

More so, Eagles On SI can confirm that the Eagles are moving on from quarterbacks coach Scot Loeffler, no surprise after the team started interviewing candidates for a successor.

There is still some uncertainty on assistant head coach/running backs Jemal Singleton and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead.

Whether any of this proves effective with a roster built with a different style of offense in mind remains to be seen.

What the significant movement of the coaching staff does confirm is that the ultimate Eagles decision-maker, Jeffrey Lurie, believes the coaching and scheme played a major factor in the offense’s struggles in 2025.

Lurie typically employs a suggestive management style. This feels more like a mandate designed to force change.

