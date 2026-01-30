Two-For-One: Eagles' Snare Josh Grizzard As Passing Game Coordinator

PHILADELPHIA - How about a two-for-one?

Less than a day after announcing Sean Mannion as the new offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, a league source confirmed to Eagles On SI that the Eagles are bringing in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard as passing game coordinator.

Both Mannion, the 33-year-old former quarterbacks coach in Green Bay, and Grizzard, 35, were among the four known finalists for the vacant OC job held by Kevin Patullo last season.

The other two finalists after a lengthy interview process that proved fruitful in the end were Indianapolis OC Jim Bob Cooter, and Houston QB coach Jerrod Johnson.

Cooter is set to interview for the New York Giants OC job this weekend, as is former Eagles’ QB coach and current Indy passing game coordinator Alex Tanney.

The Eagles’ passing game coordinator last season was Parks Frazier, who took over the role from Patullo after the latter had been promoted to OC after the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win.

Patullo was relieved of his OC duties earlier this offseason and remains part of the organization for the time being, although that’s likely to change.

Grizzard spent the last two years working under Todd Bowles on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ staff after seven years in Miami, where he bookended two seasons as the wide receivers coach with five years of quality control work.

The North Carolina native broke through in the eyes of many in the NFL when we was the Bucs' passing game coordinator under OC Liam Coen in 2024.

Tampa Bay had one of the best offenses in the league that season, which put Coen in a position to get the head-coaching job in Jacksonville.

Bowles decided to elevate Grizzard as Coen’s replacement and the Bucs took a step back in an injury-plagued season where top playmakers Mike Evans and Bucky Irving missed significant time.

Grizzard was fired after the season, and the Buccaneers have since hired ex-Atlanta OC Zac Robinson, who also interviewed with the Eagles.

Impressive Support

Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Sean Mannion is shown congratulating quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 7, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 27-13. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mannion is set to be the Eagles' play-caller for the first time in his career while Grizzard and his one-year of experience in that aspect as support.

Grizzard's last two seasons in Miami were under then-Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, perhaps the Eagles' top target in this OC search before McDaniel decided on the same job with the Los Angeles Chargers was the better fit for him.

Before McDaniel, Grizzard was influenced by Adam Gase and one of the top defensive minds in the game, current Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

According to an NFL source, Grizzard's mindset in the passing game is based on multiple looks to get opposing defenses off balance while attacking vertically to stress coverages and open throwing windows up underneath.

From the Eagles' perspective, the results of a lengthy search process that had much of the fan base wrought with anxiety proved successful in the end, with the stated goal of a fresh, outside voices to decipher the Eagles’ 2025 offensive woes accomplished in a twofold fashion.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted just how productive talking to a wide range of candidates was for him.

“Over the last few weeks, I had an opportunity to meet with a number of talented candidates and great offensive minds,” Sirianni said. “I am appreciative of the time I was able to spend with each of them.

“Some came with years of experience running an offense and calling plays. Others were young, sharp, and dynamic coaches on the rise.”

Turning one search into two of the latter was impressive work.

MORE NFL: Go Bold Or Go Home: Eagles Swing For The Fences With Sean Mannion