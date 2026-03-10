Eagles Get First Free Agency Win in Pro Bowl CB Riq Woolen

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new No. 2 cornerback for the fanbase to be excited about.

Former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler Riq Woolen entered the offseason as one of the most intriguing cornerbacks heading to the open market and now reportedly has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to come to Philadelphia worth $15 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

"Former Seahawks Pro-Bowl CB Riq Woolen reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Philadelphia Eagles, per me and Jeremy Fowler. Agent Jason Chayut confirmed the deal," Schefter wrote on X.

Woolen is a big-time get for the Eagles. He's just 26 years old and has 12 interceptions under his belt in four seasons so far in his career, all with Seattle. He burst onto the scene as a rookie with six interceptions in 2022 while earing his lone Pro Bowl nod of his career to this point. In 2025, he played in 16 games for the Seahawks, including seven starts. He had one interception, 12 passes defended, 41 total tackles and held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.2 percent completion rate on 72 targets against him in coverage. He allowed just three touchdowns in coverage in the regular season.

With Woolen's reported addition, the Eagles will completely solve their No. 2 cornerback question that persisted throughout the 2025 season. He arguably is a perfect complement opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. With Cooper DeJean at nickel and Michael Carter II still in the fold, this cornerback room immediately looks like one of the best on paper. That's going to be the case when you have two All-Pros, but it doesn't hurt to add someone with the massive upside that Woolen has.

The Eagles were quiet to kick off the free agency period, but this is the type of move that plugs a significant hole at a fair price. Plus, the Eagles didn't commit any long-term money in the reported deal as well, which is a plus. Overall, this is the exact type of move the Eagles should've made. A good start to free agency, to say the least.