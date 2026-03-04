Ten Thoughts Includes Defensive Tackles As Eagles Prepare For Free Agency

Here are 10 thoughts on the Eagles as they approach free agency:

A.J. Brown…seems like he isn’t going anywhere, not after NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday that the Eagles are seeking a “Quinnen Williams” type deal that the Jets got last year from the Cowboys, which means a first-round pick with a second-round sweetener on it. That indicates the Eagles aren’t in any rush to move him because nobody will pony up that for a 29-year-old receiver who struggled catching the ball at the end of last year. Maybe staying put is best, with wisdom saying that, “sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make.” That said, a deal that makes sense to me is two second-round picks, one this year and next, with the Eagles throwing in a fourth next year.

Extend...defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who is set to count $12.9 million on the salary cap in his final contract season. An extension, say, three years at $50 million, would help spread out the cap hit and reduce it by a few million. It should be a no-brainer for both sides.

Pick up…Jalen Carter’s team option for 2027. The Eagles have until early May to make that call, but why wait if you know he is a key brick in your foundation? While they’re at it, hammer out a long-term deal before the cost of keeping rises in 2026 and announce his and Davis' new deals at the same time.

Cap relief…by releasing cornerback Michael Carter III to save $8.7 million on the salary cap. That would put the Eagles at a bit more than $20 million under the cap, which isn’t enough to go crazy in free agency, so expect another year of buying players low on one-year prove-it deals like last year.

An exception...needs to be made for Jaelan Phillips, who should be priority No. 1 for the Eagles. It would behoove them to get a deal done with a pass rusher before he hits free agency, if they can. It won’t be easy or cheap, but a four-year deal worth $100 million ($25 per year) might do it for a player who talked about how much he liked playing in Philly.

Time To Move On From Backup Quarterback

Eagles QB Tanner McKee at Eagles training camp on July 29, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Trade…backup quarterback Tanner McKee, otherwise risk losing him when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. It’s time to recoup something for him, especially with teams already making it known that they would like to have him. The deal doesn’t even have to be for a pick in this draft, but could be a 2027 choice that could potentially rise from a third-rounder to a second-rounder based on playtime percentage and/or other statistics.

Steer clear…of Mekhi Becton, who is expected to be released by the Chargers after completing only one of the two years on the contract he got last offseason to leave the Eagles after one season. He had a great season in Philly, staying healthy and helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl, but it’s time to find youth in the draft. Besides, Jeff Stoutland is gone,,and he and Becton had a father-son-type relationship.

Bring back…Zach Ertz, provided he has recovered from a torn ACL suffered late last season, and he says he has. It makes too much sense not to make it happen – unless a team offers the veteran tight end more than a year on his next contract.

Find a way...to keep punter Braden Mann, who had a terrific season and is starting to come into his own after struggling early in his career with the Jets.

Kick the tires…on Darius Slay. The veteran cornerback might still have something left in the tank to fill a reserve role on a one-year deal.

More NFL: Revisiting Lane Johnson's Combine And How The Eagles Got It Right And Must Again