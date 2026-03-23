Three Years Later, It's Time To Grade Eagles' 2023 Draft Class

There’s always a clamor about grades right after a draft ends, as in, ‘What grade do you give so-and-so team?’ It’s a fun exercise, but not a realistic one, because it ignores a coaching staff’s ability to develop the players who have just been drafted. My grades are issued three years after a draft, so that means now is the time to hand out report cards to the Eagles’ 2023 class.

FIRST ROUND

9 overall: Jalen Carter. There is still more the defensive tackle can give to bring his grade up, but it’s a foregone conclusion that the Eagles will pick up his team option in May for the 2027 season. It’s also very likely that a forthcoming contract extension would pay him north of $30 million per year for the next four years. Still, there are some maturity concerns and shoulder issues that cost him some games last year.

Grade: A

30: Nolan Smith. The outside linebacker/edge rusher likes to keep to himself in the locker room, generally avoiding the media and sometimes, even his teammates. He’s also on the small side, and that’s not a good thing with how physical Smith likes to play.

He missed five games last year after reaggravating a torn triceps suffered in Super Bowl LIX that required surgery. So, a year after reaching 6.5 sacks with another four in four playoff games that season, his production dipped to just three.

The Eagles will likely pick up his team option in May, keeping him in Philly through 2027 (unless he gets traded), but a long-term deal will depend on how healthy he stays and how well he plays the next two years.

Grade: B-

Dependable Offensive Lineman Earns Solid Grade

Eagles right guard Tyler Steen talks with reporters after practice on Aug. 28, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

THIRD ROUND

65: Tyler Steen. He was the only lineman to start all 17 games for the Eagles last year. It took until his third year to earn that job, so he probably doesn’t get the respect he deserves. Steen is a talented blocker, though, who looks to be on track to start again at right guard this year, and that would be the first time the Eagles have had the same starter at that post in back-to-back years since Brandon Brooks in 2018 and 2019.

Grade: B

66: Sydney Brown. The safety appeared to have a bright future, making six starts as a rookie and notching a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in a New Year’s Eve game. Then came two surgeries on a knee injury and a new defensive coordinator in Year 2, Vic Fangio. He was traded to the Falcons in the offseason.

Grade: C

FOURTH ROUND

105: Kelee Ringo. He still has a lot to prove if he wants to see more time at cornerback, and he may never be able to prove it after last year’s missed opportunity at starting. Still, he’ll only be 24 in June, and he is a terrific contributor on special teams. This season, however, could be his last one in Philly.

Grade: C

SIXTH ROUND

188: Tanner McKee. He has developed to the point where he was Jalen Hurts’ top backup in his third season and has become a possible chip in a draft-day trade. From the brief snippets of playing time he has received, he has proven to be an intriguing possibility to be given a chance to win a starter’s job, something that won’t happen with Hurts in front of him.

Grade: B

SEVENTH ROUND

249: Moro Ojomo. What a find at defensive tackle in the final round of the draft. Previous players taken at No. 249 since this decade began are guard Connor Colby (49ers), offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson (Texans), offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (Packers), and tight end Ben Skowronek (Rams).

Walker and Skowronek have been serviceable, but Ojomo has been better and still has plenty of upside at 24. The Eagles may find it difficult to sign him to his next contract after the season ends.

Grade: A

OVERALL CLASS GRADE: A. The Eagles found a generational defensive tackle in Cater in the first round, a reliable defensive tackle in the seventh round, an above-average offensive lineman in the third, a fearless edge rusher in Smith, and a more than capable backup quarterback in the sixth. That’s five big hits among the seven players taken.