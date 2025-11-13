Unapologetic A.J. Brown May Be Wearing Out His Welcome With Eagles
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown isn’t apologizing for his comments earlier this week on something called a Twitch stream with a friend of his calling his situation, “a (bleep) show.”
“I think that’s fair,’ said the Eagles star receiver at his locker on Wednesday evening. “I think if you got eyes you can see that. I’m saying things I’ve been saying all season, so me making light of my situation on twitch with my friends, that’s something I’m not apologizing for because like I said, you got eyes, you can see that. So, shoot that’s me trying to laugh through my situation.”
He called his “situation” tough.
“It’s not like I’m throwing anybody under the bus. I’m literally trying to laugh through this (bleep)," he said. "This (bleep) is tough, but I’m trying to make fun of the situation to try to get through it.”
His situation, he said, has nothing to do with wins and losses. The Eagles are 7-2, sit atop the race for the NFC’s top seed in the playoffs through 10 weeks of the season, but Brown’s is averaging a career-low 13.6 yards receiving per game and has just 408 yards receiving.
Wins Matter To A.J. Brown
“Obviously, I wanna win, too,” he said. “I think if we’re really focused on winning and doing our job, we just can’t keep slapping the band-aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble. At what point are we gonna pick up our slack as an offense that says we’re so great, and that’s what I’m getting at.
“It’s not that I don’t care about winning and all I care about are stats. No. It’s been week after week, sometimes we’re not contributing; we’re not doing our job on offense. You can’t just keep slapping a band-aid over that and expect to win late in the year and think you’re going to go to it and the end of the year. It’s not gonna (bleeping) happen. It’s not gonna happen. It’s not gonna happen. Last year was what it was, thank you for the ring, but it’s a new season.”
Brown's frustration seems to grow worse and worse each week, and it doesn’t bother him if fans or anybody else don’t get where he’s coming from.
“I don’t care if I’m misunderstood,” he said. “I stand up in front of you and fall on my sword over and over again. It’s about what we’re supposed to be doing on offense and if we’re really in this business to try to get better, we have to do what we have to do and not just say, ‘Oh, it’s about wins and as long as we got the win, it’s cool.’ No. You cannot do that, not in this league. You have to continue to get better and do what we have to do on offense to help the defense, to help the special teams.”
It may be to the point where he will leave the Eagles on choice, but to move on from him after the season and trade him to the highest bidder, despite what general manager Howie Roseman said about not being in the business of trading away great players.
There are still eight games to go in the season, but Brown’s criticism of a team trying to make a run to a second consecutive Super Bowl title may be wearing thin. It may even become too much of an anchor to bear for his teammates.
Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Sirianni showed his weariness for the barrage of Brown questions. There is, after all, a game to play on Sunday night against a very good Detroit Lions team.
Like his coach, Jalen Hurts shut down Brown questions about after a couple during his Wednesday evening news conference.
“We got the Detroit Lions, so I’m definitely going to put a halt to that,’ said the quarterback. “I think the more we drive that, the more of a distraction it becomes. And I think ultimately, it’s about the group.”
More NFL: Trade Doesn't Look Good For Eagles, Especially After Doing "Deep Dive"