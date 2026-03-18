Why Eagles-Rams AJ Brown Talks Reportedly Collapsed

The trade rumors around Philadelphia Eagles superstar AJ Brown picked up towards the end of the last week and into the weekend, but things have started to go quiet on that front, at least for now.

On March 13, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that both the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams were making "strong pushes" to acquire Brown from the Eagles. A few hours later, Russini reported that "serious conversations" were had, but that the Eagles would not be trading Brown at this time. Russini reported that both teams remained interested. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has since followed up and reported that the Rams appear to be out.

On Wednesday, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio broke down the Brown trade market and noted that the Rams were "scared off" by "preliminary medical research" on Brown and that the investment would've been too much.

The Eagles star was linked to Los Angeles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"They got scared off, as I'm told, by some of the preliminary medical research," Florio said. "They decided [it] was too much of an investment for a player at this age, general wear and tear. We're not going to do it, but they were lining it all up so that if they got AJ Brown, they trade Davante Adams. They were looking for trade partners for Davante Adams. Now, they paid him the $6 million over the weekend. It's done.

"He's there. But if you have any credence towards the AJ Brown trade talks, you have to ask yourselves Rams fans, were we really going to keep all three of these guys? It would be nice to keep them in a perfect world. Nice to have them on your fantasy team. But that ain't how it works when you have that much money invested in Brown in Adams and [Puka Nacua] is getting ready to get his. It makes zero sense."

As of this moment, Brown remains a member of the Eagles and there is no end in sight. Reports have pointed to June 1 as a potential time for a deal because the salary cap implications would be less. But even with that being said, that doesn't guarantee a deal. If a team isn't willing to meet Philadelphia's asking price, a deal will not happen. With a team seemingly out of the running, that would seemingly mean less competition. If that means a team isn't willing to go as high for Brown, it's not the best look for the Eagles getting their reported lofty asking price. Which, again, wouldn't be a bad thing. If Brown is still a member of the Eagles in Week 1, it would be great for the offense as a whole.