Sean Mannion Doubles Down on Offensive Approach Despite Sirianni's 'Everything is on the Table' Comment

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion made clear Wednesday that he remains fully convinced in the process guiding his unit, even as the offense continues searching for the results it desires.

“I feel convicted in the process by which we’ve been doing things,” Mannion said at his weekly press conference. “I feel convicted in the things that we make a point of emphasis with our guys in terms of what we’re doing fundamentally and with our play style, with our schematic, you know, what we’re doing schematically.”

The Eagles have not produced the output they want through the early portion of the season. Mannion acknowledged as much, noting that the staff is attacking the issues daily and claimed that many of the problems sit within the team’s control.

The young coach pointed to fundamentals, execution, and communication as the core areas that must improve so the offense can operate at the level expected.

“A lot of it comes down to fundamentals, execution, communication, and for us as a staff to always look to put our guys in the best position possible,” he said. “We gotta get better there. We’re attacking it each day.”

An easier fix than outsiders think?

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) passes the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mannion described the situation as a double-edged sword. The shortcomings are frustrating because so much of what is holding the group back is fixable, yet that same reality offers a path forward.

“If we just handle our simple, simple stuff, we’re gonna yield a better result,” the OC insisted. “If we just master our own stuff, I think it’ll make compounding improvements across our offense.”

Mannion remains a believer in the under-center elements of the scheme despite poor results to date, albeit while stressing weekly flexibility.

“I do still feel good about it. Obviously, things to clean up, but I think in terms of the schematic, what it is schematically, I’m still a believer in it,” Mannion said. “Every week you may approach things differently based on the opponent, based on your own personnel, based on your own tendencies that you may be trying to break.”

With Tanner McKee now established as the starter going forward in the wake of Jalen Hurts' likely season-ending blood clots, Mannion highlighted the unproven quarterback’s growth and skill set.

Mannion described McKee as sharp mentally, accurate, and able to get the ball out quickly while handling pre-snap operation and line-of-scrimmage adjustments.

“He’s been getting better and better,” Mannion said. “I think he’s really sharp mentally. He’s accurate. He gets the ball out of his hands quickly. … I think he’s strong in a lot of those areas, and I think it opens up some things for us offensively.”

A full week of practice reps, Mannion added, should help McKee continue to settle in, something that was limited the previous week. The coordinator also noted that practice effort and attention to detail have been strong; the challenge is translating that to the game field.

Changes on the table?

On the broader approach of Nick Sirianni saying “everything is on the table” to help the offense, Mannion said the staff’s mindset of studying opponents, examining league trends, and bringing fresh ideas has been consistent all year.

“That mindset really, it’s not a departure from anything we’ve been doing throughout the year,” said Mannion. “We’re always looking to do everything we can each and every week to give ourselves the best chance to go out there and execute better.”

Asked whether he feels supported by Sirianni and the organization as the offense works through its issues, Mannion was direct.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” he said. “Nick’s support, Nick’s help, his advice … just the collaborative effort between Nick and [GM] Howie [Roseman] and everybody in the building. Everyone’s pulling in the same direction here. I’ve felt that since day one, and I still feel it today.”

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