Sean Mannion Seemingly Teases Role Change for Carson Steele

PHILADELPHIA - The answer to helping their suddenly young and inexperienced offensive line is right under the Eagles’ noses. That answer is Carson Steele. Design some plays where he is a fullback. Can there be anything more obvious than that? Steele can play fullback. He did it some while in Kansas City.

Sean Mannion was asked if it was a possibility this week when the Eagles host the Carolina Panthers.

“He did a phenomenal job in the preseason,” said the Eagles offensive coordinator. “He's wearing a ton of different hats with us out on the practice field, especially as we're kind of weathering the storm through some of these injuries. He's a versatile player who can do a lot of nice things for us. We're looking to use all of our guys in every way possible. So, that's certainly something we're considering.”

Offensive line woes pave way for Carson Steele

Mannion’s response to that question on Tuesday sounds like there could be some snaps for Steele at fullback. That possibility could help an offensive line that started rookie right tackle Markel Bell and two undrafted free agents, left guard Willie Lampkin and center Jake Majors, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was the first start in the careers of Lampkin, 24, and Majors, also 24, who was elevated from the practice squad to start in place of Drew Kendall, who is battling a knee injury and missed Week 5.

Steele was elevated from the practice squad last Sunday and played 20 special teams snaps, but zero on offense.

Jalen Hurt not using his legs

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) drops back to pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mannion said the game plan was supposed to be pass-heavy, and it was, with Jalen Hurts attempting a season-high 40 passes, completing 21 of them for 220 yards, and a 62-yard touchdown to Darius Cooper.

The Eagles ran the ball just 18 times for a measly 22 yards (1.2 yards per attempt). Hurts had just two yards on two runs.

“I think we're always looking for ways to integrate him into the run game,” said Mannion. “Some of it is dependent on the opponent and the fronts they're giving us, the looks you're getting.”

The script could easily flip in Week 6, with the Panthers coming in with one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, ranking No. 31 of 32 teams.

Carolina gives up 168.4 yards on the ground per game, with an average of 5.4 yards per run.

It would help if the Eagles got Saquon Barkley back, but even if they do, Steele could have a fullback role if he is elevated again.

“You go into each game thinking, 'how are we going to win?'” said Mannion. “Different teams present different challenges in terms of their personnel, in terms of their alignments. So, that plays a part in the number of attempts, and you're always adjusting in terms of what you think will help us move the ball in the next series in terms of how you're calling it, run and pass.

“I feel confident this group's going to be able to move the ball. We had some nice runs earlier on in the run game. We just need to keep sustaining that. Then honestly, some of it isn't necessarily a negative. You feel better about some of the other calls you have on the sheet, and you get to those.”

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